7 romantic comedies to watch if you’ve been enjoying Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is the newest K-drama that has stirred up the interest of food aficionados because of its appetizing premise. It is no secret that K-dramas tend to present food in a way that makes viewers yearn for a taste. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty takes full advantage of its food-themed narrative to keep the viewers coming back. To date, only episodes one and two have been released

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty stars Im Yoon-ah in the lead. She plays Yeon Ji-yeong, a talented chef who slips back in time and lands in the Joseon period. She comes across Lee Chae-min's King Yi Heon, a tyrant king who has a discerning palate. Ji-yeong's life gets incredibly complicated after he appoints her as a palace chef. The 12-episode show is scheduled to conclude on September 28, 2025.

Viewers who are eagerly awaiting new episodes of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty can indulge in the food-themed romantic comedies on this list that boast scrumptious meals and adorable couples.

Mr. Queen, Love Cuisine, and five other shows like Bon Appétit, Your Majesty that are delectable and delightful

1) Young & Hungry (2014)

Young & Hungry is engaging and hilarious (Image via Facebook/ Young & Hungry)

Containing five seasons and 71 episodes, this romantic comedy features a spirited protagonist who is skilled in cooking, just like Bon Appétit, Your Majesty's Yeon Ji-yeong. Emily Osment plays Gabi Diamond. She is hired as a personal chef by Jonathan Sadowski's Josh Kaminski, a wealthy tech entrepreneur.

Even though love wasn't on the menu, the two end up having a one-night stand. Young & Hungry follows their evolving relationship and captures how Gabi tackles the many challenges that life brings, food-related and otherwise.

Like Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, Young & Hungry thrives on a well-rounded cast, each of whom brings something special to the table. The show does suffer from some clichés, but it's still fun to watch because of the witty dialogue and chemistry between the actors.

Where to watch: Young & Hungry can be streamed on Disney+, Apple TV+, and Prime Video.

2) Oh My Ghost (2015)

Viewers who enjoy shows with a supernatural twist shouldn't miss out on this show (Image via tvN)

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty has captured the viewer's attention because the plot cleverly merges food, history, romance, suspense, and more. Similarly, the narrative of Oh My Ghost also combines different storytelling elements together, including horror.

In this 16-episode K-drama, Park Bo-young plays Na Bong-sun, a timid chef who has a secret crush on her boss, Kang Sun-woo (Jo Jung-suk). Due to the connection to her shaman grandmother, she can also see ghosts. When Bong-sun gets possessed by Kim Seul-gi's ghost, named Shin Soon-ae, her attitude changes overnight, and her relationship with her boss begins to evolve.

Oh My Ghost, like Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, perfectly balances the drama and comedy. Park Bo-young and Jo Jung-suk have great on-screen chemistry, and the viewers can't help but ship them together.

Where to watch: Oh My Ghost can be viewed on Viki, Prime Video, and Tubi.

3) Love Cuisine (2015)

Love Cuisine, like Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, thrives on likable characters (Image via Facebook/ 三立華劇－料理高校生)

Similar to Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, Love Cuisine focuses not only on the mouth-watering food but on the passionate chefs who cook from the heart. This Taiwanese show, containing 22 episodes and 2 specials, stars Lego Lee and Allison Lin in the lead.

Lee plays Han Jie, a celebrity chef who is determined to fulfill his promise to his old mentor by becoming a culinary teacher at Si Ping High School. But he instantly clashes with Lin's Fang Xiao Rou, the mentor’s daughter, who has different opinions about cooking and teaching.

The pacing of the show allows viewers to become invested in the lives of the main characters, very much like Bon Appétit, Your Majesty. It has plenty of hilarious moments, and at the same time, it has a heartwarming vibe that enhances the viewing experience.

Where to watch: Love Cuisine is available for streaming on Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Viki.

4) The Perfect Match (2017)

The Perfect Match is funny and yet emotional at the same time (Image via Facebook/ 吳慷仁Kang Ren Wu)

Viewers who are watching Bon Appétit, Your Majesty for the enemies-to-lovers trope will find a lot to love in The Perfect Match. Containing 22 episodes and one special, this Taiwanese romantic comedy revolves around two talented chefs from two completely different backgrounds.

Wu Kang-jen's Huo Ting E is the head chef at a high-end restaurant called La Mure. His dishes are loved by one and all. But when there are rumors that a Night Market chef makes the same dishes at a much cheaper rate, he decides to challenge her. Even though his aim was to put Ivy Shao's Wei Fen Qing in her place, he ends up mentoring her instead.

The Perfect Match, like Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, features an engaging storyline that celebrates how food can invoke emotions and transform people. There are plenty of tender moments between the lead couple that will stay with the viewers.

Where to watch: The Perfect Match can be viewed on Netflix, Apple TV, and Viki.

5) Wok of Love (2018)

Wok of Love, like Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, features interesting characters and witty dialogue (Image via SBS TV)

Similar to Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, Wok of Love also builds on the clashing personalities of its lead couple. The show, spanning 38 episodes, stars Lee Jun-ho, Jung Ryeo-won, and Jang Hyuk.

Hyuk's character, Doo Chil-sung, used to be a former loan shark gangster, but he is hoping to reinvent himself after spending time in prison. He takes charge of a failing Chinese restaurant with some loyal gang members. He is unsuccessful in getting sufficient business until Jun-ho's Seo Poong, a chef, and Ryeo-won's Dan Sae-woo, a bankrupt heiress, add their expertise to the mix.

Like Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, this show finds a way to keep viewers invested by introducing interesting twists and turns that they won't see coming. The characters are flawed but endearing in their own ways, and the writers ensure that the dialogue is witty and relatable.

Where to watch: Wok of Love can be streamed on Apple TV+, Netflix, Prime Video, and Viki.

6) Mr. Queen (2020)

Shin Hye-sun's character is one of the main highlights of the show (Image via tvN)

Like Yeon Ji-yeong in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, the main character in this K-drama also ends up in the Joseon period. Containing 20 episodes in total, the show stars Shin Hye-sun, Kim Jung-hyun, and Choi Jin-hyuk, among others.

Jin-hyuk's Jang Bong-hwan is a head chef in the modern age who works at the Blue House. After an unfortunate incident, he wakes up in the body of Queen Cheorin (Hye-sun), who has a troubled relationship with King Cheoljong (Jung-hyun), the reigning monarch. Bong-hwan's cooking skills come in handy in the Joseon period, but he still has to navigate power clashes and deception.

There is no doubt that Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is a joy to watch because of the talented cast. Likewise, Mr. Queen also thrives on impactful performances, especially by Shin Hye-sun. She embodies the clashing personalities of the two souls inside her body with great finesse, which adds to the overall storytelling.

Where to watch: Mr. Queen is available for streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Viki, and Plex.

7) Heo's Diner (2025)

Heo's Diner is a must-watch for Exo fans (Image via Netflix)

The premise of Heo's Diner, like Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, involves a time slip, but instead of going back in time, the main character is transported from the Joseon period to the modern age. In the lead is Xiumin, more famously known as a member of the popular K-pop group Exo.

He plays Heo Gyun, a food columnist of the Joseon period. His gastronomical genius puts his life at risk. Just when he thinks he is about to die, he is transported to the modern world. He uses the opportunity to help Chu So-jung's Bong Eun-si revive her family restaurant.

Like Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, Heo's Diner has a good mix of drama, comedy, romance, and suspense. Layered storytelling and well-developed characters are the main highlights of this show, which contains a total of ten episodes.

Where to watch: Heo's Diner can be viewed on Netflix (in select locations), Apple TV+, and Viki.

Fans of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, will find that these well-made romantic comedies are just as entertaining and gastronomically satisfying.

