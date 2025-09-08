Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery: Full list of cast and characters explored

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is a mystery film releasing on November 26, 2025, and later on Netflix on December 12, 2025. A third film in the Knives Out film series, it is a sequel to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). Rian Johnson returns as both writer and director for the film featuring Daniel Craig in his reprising role as Benoit Blanc.

The film also features Josh O'Connor, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, and Glenn Close, each portraying a new character with their own secrets and motives. It is a dark, gothic murder mystery about Detective Benoit Blanc, who is called to a remote and isolated church to investigate a seemingly impossible locked-room murder. The film follows Blanc as he works to uncover the truth and find the killer among a group of suspects with their own hidden agendas.

Cast of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Given below is a list of all the cast featuring in the film:

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc : Craig reprises his role as the private invetigator.

: Craig reprises his role as the private invetigator. Josh O'Connor as Rev. Jud Duplenticy : A young priest.

: A young priest. Glenn Close as Martha Delacroix : A church lady and one of Monsignor Jefferson Wicks's most loyal followers.

: A church lady and one of Monsignor Jefferson Wicks's most loyal followers. Josh Brolin as Msgr. Jefferson Wicks : A man of God who runs a rural church called Our Lady of Perpetual Fortitude

: A man of God who runs a rural church called Our Lady of Perpetual Fortitude Mila Kunis as Geraldine Scott : The police chief.

: The police chief. Jeremy Renner as Dr. Nat Sharp : A town doctor who is part of the inner circle of Monsignor Jefferson Wicks.

: A town doctor who is part of the inner circle of Monsignor Jefferson Wicks. Kerry Washington as Vera Draven : W lawyer, who serves as the family attorney for Monsignor Jefferson Wicks.

: W lawyer, who serves as the family attorney for Monsignor Jefferson Wicks. Andrew Scott as Lee Ross : An author, who is a part of the small, devoted congregation of Monsignor Jefferson Wicks.

: An author, who is a part of the small, devoted congregation of Monsignor Jefferson Wicks. Cailee Spaeny as Simone Vivane : A prodigious former concert cellist, and one of the devoted followers of Monsignor Jefferson Wicks.

: A prodigious former concert cellist, and one of the devoted followers of Monsignor Jefferson Wicks. Daryl McCormack as Cy Draven : The illegitimate son and much younger brother of Kerry Washington's character, Vera Draven.

: The illegitimate son and much younger brother of Kerry Washington's character, Vera Draven. Thomas Haden Church as Samson Holt: a circumspect groundskeeper, is a part of the small, devoted flock of Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin)

What is Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery about?

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery centers on a Catholic parish in upstate New York, where a controversial Monsignor is murdered in a locked-room mystery. The story is primarily told from the perspective of a young priest, Rev. Jud Duplenticy (Josh O'Connor), a former boxer struggling with his past and seeking redemption.

The murder forces him to work with the private investigator Benoit Blanc to uncover the truth. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery explores themes of faith, grace, and redemption, as Blanc's logical approach to the crime clashes with the spiritual and existential questions at the heart of the case.

What is Knives Out film series about?

Knives Out (Image via Netflix)

The Knives Out film series is about a master detective named Benoit Blanc who solves complicated murder mysteries. Each movie features a new case, a different cast of suspects, and a different location. The films feature clever plots, witty dialogue, and shocking endings.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be released in theaters on November 26, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

About the author Suchita Patnaha Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist Know More