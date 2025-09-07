"I have ROMO" - Cillian Murphy comments on Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Cillian Murphy has addressed why he will not appear in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey. Murphy, who has collaborated with Nolan on six previous films, including Oppenheimer, spoke about his absence while promoting his Netflix drama Steve at the Toronto International Film Festival. In a conversation with Variety, published on September 6, 2025, Cillian Murphy joked:

“I have ROMO: ‘Relief of missing out.’ No, I can’t wait to see it.”

The comment stood out because of Murphy’s long history with Nolan. Fans expected Murphy to appear in the director’s latest project, but instead, he said he was happy to be part of the audience this time.

He added:

“If any director in the world could tackle The Odyssey, it’s going to be Christopher Nolan. I am so excited to see it. He is one in a million. He’s been a huge part of my life as an actor. I can’t wait to see what he does with it.”

Cillian Murphy attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Image via Getty)

At TIFF, Murphy appeared with his Steve colleagues Tracey Ullman, Jay Lycurgo, Simbi Ajikawo, director Tim Mielants, and writer Max Porter. During the event, Cillian Murphy asked if a trailer for The Odyssey was available. He said he had not seen the preview but looked forward to watching the film.

The Odyssey is Nolan’s retelling of Homer’s ancient poem, focusing on Odysseus’ ten-year return from the Trojan War. Universal Pictures will distribute the film, which is set to premiere on July 17, 2026. The cast includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan used IMAX cameras for filming.

While he is not part of The Odyssey, Murphy is involved in several other projects. His movie Steve premiered at TIFF. It follows a reform school teacher in the 1990s and will be released on Netflix on September 19, 2025.

Cillian Murphy is also set to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in the Peaky Blinders movie, currently titled The Immortal Man. In addition, he is confirmed to star in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, scheduled for release on January 16, 2026, with a trailer released earlier this month.

Murphy’s comments come after a long creative partnership with Nolan, beginning with Batman Begins in 2005 and culminating in Oppenheimer, which earned both men Academy Awards. With Steve, The Immortal Man, and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple ahead, Murphy remains active in film.

