28 Years Later: The Bone Temple trailer reveals the first look at Jack O'Connell and his group, The Jimmies

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has released its first trailer, giving audiences the first look at Jack O’Connell as Sir Jimmy Crystal and his group known as The Jimmies. The new chapter continues the story that began with 28 Days Later in 2002 and 28 Weeks Later in 2007.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple introduces new survivors, expands the scope of the story, and marks the return of Cillian Murphy and Ralph Fiennes. It also builds on the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland while shifting focus under new direction.

The trailer highlights Ralph Fiennes’s Dr Kelson and O’Connell’s Sir Jimmy Crystal in several central scenes. One sequence shows Fiennes shirtless, screaming with the bone temple behind him and a ring of fire surrounding it. O’Connell is seen leading The Jimmies, a gang that adopts an unsettling group identity.

The footage sets up two parallel storylines, following Kelson’s evolving role and the rise of Crystal’s cult-like faction. Other cast members, including Alfie Williams as Spike and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Jamie, also appear briefly, linking back to the previous film’s ending.

The film is directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland, with Boyle returning as producer. The trailer release coincides with confirmation that the film is scheduled for cinemas on 16 January 2026. As with earlier installments, much of the story remains undisclosed, keeping anticipation high for audiences.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple trailer reveals characters and storylines

The trailer shows Jack O’Connell as Sir Jimmy Crystal leading The Jimmies. The group appears in disturbing masks and rituals, with scenes suggesting their dominance over survivors. Spike, played by Alfie Williams, is shown reluctantly joining them after being saved in the previous film.

Members include Erin Kellyman, Emma Laird, and Maura Bird, each adopting the gang’s unsettling image. Ralph Fiennes’s Dr Kelson is also a major focus, seen in the bone temple built from human and infected remains. Kelson interacts with a powerful infected named Samson, played by Chi Lewis-Parry.

The official synopsis confirms Kelson’s new relationship carries consequences that could change the world. His storyline runs parallel to the rise of Crystal and his gang. Cillian Murphy is confirmed to return as Jim, his role from 28 Days Later.

Though absent from the trailer, his reintroduction has been described by Boyle in an interview with IndieWire on June 3, 2025 as “very satisfying.” His part is expected to set up the planned third film. This sequel was shot back-to-back with 28 Years Later, forming the middle entry in a new trilogy.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is written by Alex Garland and directed by Nia DaCosta, known for Candyman and The Marvels. It was filmed back-to-back with 28 Years Later and is scheduled for release on 16 January 2026. Sony is distributing the project. The film continues to expand the franchise while introducing new cast members such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Chi Lewis-Parry, and Erin Kellyman.

