Warfare ending explained: The true story behind the house

Warfare, co-written and directed by former Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza alongside Alex Garland, was released in the US on April 11, 2025. Now streaming on HBO Max, the ensemble cast features D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Joseph Quinn, and Charles Melton, with Woon-A-Tai portraying Ray Mendoza.

The film is based on a real-life event from the Iraq War in 2006. It centers on a U.S. Navy SEAL platoon that goes horribly wrong during an observation mission in Ramadi. After being attacked by terrorists and held down, the platoon suffers significant casualties. Warfare focuses on the terrifying struggle for survival and the bonds of brotherhood, portraying the real-time chaos and violence of modern combat.

After a brutal standoff and a series of desperate attempts to call for evacuation, the surviving SEALs are eventually rescued during the conclusion of Warfare. A title card dedicates the film to a real-life platoon member, Elliott Miller, who was severely injured. A montage of the real SEALs who participated in the mission is also shown throughout the credits.

Warfare ending explained: What the final scene really signifies

The ending of Warfare delivers a profoundly unsettling and cruel conclusion reflecting the chaos and uncertainty of real-life combat, creating a lasting effect that goes beyond its on-screen actions, in contrast to many war movies. The final scenes were strategically selected to honor the real incident and keep the plot grounded in reality.

After a lengthy and dangerous firefight, the exhausted U.S. Navy SEAL battalion makes it out alive. Instead of a sweeping win, the scene portrays a chaotic retreat. The film then cuts abruptly, shifting the focus from the SEALs to the insurgents left behind. This final shot of the rebels inspecting the scene of the battle depicts the continuous cycle of conflict.

There is no clear "winner" in the chaos, only survivors and a scene of destruction. The film cuts abruptly, paying tribute to the real-life platoon members, showing that the story is a piece of a real incident rather than a fictional hero's journey. A title card dedicates the film to Elliott Miller, a Navy SEAL who endured serious injuries during the actual raid.

Furthermore, the post-credit montage features the real-life SEALs involved by showing the actors alongside the men they portrayed. Additionally, the film's ending and post-screening Q&A sessions offered some clarity on the fates of the Navy SEALs depicted in Warfare, although not for every individual.

Who were the real-life SEALs depicted in Warfare?

The most prominent real-life figures portrayed in the film are Ray Mendoza himself and his close friend, Elliott Miller. Mendoza is portrayed by actor D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai. His involvement ensured that, based on the platoon's collective memory, every detail, from the tactical maneuvers to the humorous banter, was as authentic as possible.

In an interview with The Guardian, Mendoza stated that he wanted to convey the events as they truly occurred, including his own experiences of emotional collapse and panic. The film is dedicated to Elliott Miller, portrayed by Cosmo Jarvis. Miller was a sharpshooter and medic who was gravely injured by an IED, losing a leg and suffering a traumatic brain injury that wiped his memory of the event.

According to People, a significant motivation for making the film was to create a visual record for Miller, who had no recollection of the day that changed his life forever. Miller himself visited the set and was consulted during production. Although the title card and credits include images of the real SEALs, many of their identities were changed for security and privacy reasons.

Warfare is streaming on HBO Max. Stay tuned for more updates.

