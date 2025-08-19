  • home icon
Where to watch Warfare (2025)? Streaming details explored

By Suchita Patnaha
Modified Aug 19, 2025 09:52 GMT
Warfare (Image via Prime Video)
Warfare (Image via Prime Video)

Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza's visceral war thriller Warfare is based on Mendoza's experiences as a U.S. Navy SEAL in the Iraq War. The story, which is based on a single, terrifying mission in Ramadi in November 2006, shows the extreme pandemonium and strong ties created during combat.

The film premiered on March 16, 2025, at the Music Box Theatre in Chicago and was later released theatrically in the U.S. on April 11, 2025. The ensemble cast includes D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Joseph Quinn, Charles Melton, Michael Gandolfini, and Noah Centineo, among others.

Warfare became available for digital rental and purchase on May 6, 2025, across platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango, etc.

Streaming details on Warfare (2025)

Warfare is available to stream on the given platforms:

  • Amazon Video (Prime Video)
  • Apple TV
  • Fandango at Home
  • Google Play Movies
  • Plex
  • YouTube (via A24’s site)

A24 released the film on Blu-ray Disc and 4K UHD Blu-ray on July 1, 2025. These editions feature plenty of additional content that immerses viewers in the film's production, going beyond the typical viewing experience. The collection also includes six special postcards that feature behind-the-scenes photographs.

Courage Under Fire: The Making of Warfare, a behind-the-scenes movie and a full-length commentary by writers and directors Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza, joined by military consultant Brian Philpot, is included in the disc version.

What is Warfare about?

youtube-cover
The film, which is based on the experiences of former U.S. Navy SEAL co-director Ray Mendoza, provides an honest and uncensored look at contemporary combat. The story takes place almost in real time, drawing viewers into the world of Navy SEAL platoon "Alpha One."

To provide overwatch for a U.S. Marine operation, the platoon commandeers a two-story house in the area and sets up a monitoring position within it, occupying it from two Iraqi families. When insurgent activity increases and a publicized call to arms alerts the enemy to the SEALs' presence, what starts off as a stressful but calm observation operation quickly turns into a vicious firefight.

The film meticulously details the ensuing chaos. A grenade attack injures key personnel, leading to a desperate attempt at evacuation. Nevertheless, their attempts are foiled by an improvised explosive device (IED), which causes further harm to the SEALs and casualties, including the Iraqi translators who are assisting them.

The remaining SEALs, trapped and under intense fire, must reorganize, care for their seriously wounded comrades, and desperately look for an alternate escape strategy in the face of the relentless attack. The film places a greater value on the psychological effects and physical experience of fighting than it does on a conventional story or political commentary. It highlights the human element and the ties of brotherhood under tremendous pressure.

Warfare is available to rent or purchase on platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango At Home and more. Stay tuned for more updates.

