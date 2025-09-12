Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues explained: Stonehenge, secrets, and one last choke

Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues is a mockumentary comedy released on September 12, 2025. A sequel to the 1984 film This is Spinal Tap, the film is directed by Rob Reiner. It reunites the original cast: Christopher Guest as Nigel Tufnel, Michael McKean as David St. Hubbins, and Harry Shearer as Derek Smalls.

The plot follows the band's reunion after a 15-year hiatus for one final, contractual concert. Director Marty DiBergi (Reiner) returns to document the band as they navigate their strained relationships and the usual Spinal Tap chaos. The film also features cameos from musical icons such as Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Garth Brooks.

The ending is a classic Spinal Tap catastrophe: a stage mishap involving a large Stonehenge model crushes the band and Elton John, sending them all to the hospital. The conclusion also discloses the reason for David and Nigel's conflict.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about the film. Viewer's discretion advised.

Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues conclusion: How the reunion ends in collapse and confession

Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues has a humorous and moving conclusion that both respects and modernizes the legacy of the first movie. Continuing the band's long history of ridiculously bad performances, it ends in a hilariously outrageous closing act that also offers the band members a meaningful resolution.

The central catastrophe of the film's finale is a direct callback to the famous "Stonehenge" sequence from the first movie. Once again, a theatrical prop, this time a huge, ridiculously gigantic Stonehenge model, causes complete chaos. Not only is this a visual prank, but it also represents the band's journey coming to an end as the pillars collapse and crush them along with their guest performer, Elton John.

It depicts how the band remains bound by their absurd, destructive nature, regardless of how much they have grown or how successful they have become. The inclusion of a rock legend like Elton John being crushed alongside them shows that no amount of fame or professionalism can prevent a Spinal Tap-level disaster.

Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues conclusion also resolves the long-standing feud between David St. Hubbins and Nigel Tufnel. Throughout the film, their rivalry has been a source of tension, seemingly rooted in an unknown betrayal. In the conclusion, the truth is revealed in a subtly hilarious confession in a hospital room.

After the disastrous concert, a recovering David forgives Nigel, believing he had an affair with his wife. However, Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues saves its last, perfectly timed punch for the end credits, when the true culprit is revealed to be Derek Smalls. This twist highlights how their personal drama is often fueled by lies and insignificant details.

Ultimately, the band is a mess, crushed by a stage prop and recovering in a hospital, but for the first time in the film, they are truly together and at peace with one another. The final scene, where their new and only surviving drummer, Didi Crockett, appears to choke on a nut while talking to Marty, reinforces the band's cursed legacy, showing that even in peaceful retirement, the shadow of misfortune continues to follow them.

Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues was released theatrically on September 12, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

