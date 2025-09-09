Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues: Full list of cast and characters explored

A sequel to the 1984 mockumentary film, Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues will be released in the United States on September 12, 2025. The film, directed by Rob Reiner, features Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer, reprising their roles from the prequel film. The trio are members of the fictional heavy metal band, titled, Spinal Tap.
Nigel Tufnel, David St. Hubbins, and Derek Smalls, the estranged members of the iconic band, are reunited for a final show in New Orleans after a 15-year hiatus. The band is contractually obligated to perform the show by the daughter of their deceased former manager, Ian Faith. The band struggles with their troubled past and their future as they get ready for the last performance with documentarian Marty DiBergi.
The main cast of Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues
1) Christopher Guest as Nigel Tufnel
Christopher Guest returns as lead guitarist Nigel Tufnel in Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues. Nigel's quirks continue to be hilarious, as he is still prone to his absurd philosophical thoughts and an obsession with his guitar. He struggles with a new level of technology while attempting to manage his fragile relationship with David St. Hubbins.
Christopher Guest's breakthrough came with his role as lead guitarist Nigel Tufnel in the 1984 film This Is Spinal Tap. He is best known for writing and directing several highly praised mockumentaries, such as Waiting for Guffman (1996), Best in Show (2000), and A Mighty Wind (2003). A Few Good Men (1992) and The Princess Bride (1987) were two of his notable acting appearances.
2) Michael McKean as David St. Hubbins
Michael McKean reprises his role as rhythm guitarist and vocalist David St. Hubbins in Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues. As the band's reflective leader, David frequently acts as a mediator between Derek Smalls and Nigel Tufnel. While clinging to the band's heritage and attempting to make sense of their last performance, he deals with his lengthy and complex relationship with Nigel throughout the film.
Michael McKean earned fame appearing in Laverne & Shirley (1976-1983) as Lenny Kosnowski. He gained further acclaim with his iconic role as David St. Hubbins in the 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap. The American actor is also widely popular for his role as Chuck McGill in the neo-noir legal crime drama Better Call Saul, for which he earned an Emmy nomination.
3) Harry Shearer as Derek Smalls
Harry Shearer plays Derek Smalls, the band's bass player, in Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues. Derek is the most normal one in the band, trying to keep the peace between the other two guys, Nigel and David. Since the events of the last film, Derek has undergone significant changes; he has his own music and is interested in topics such as cryptocurrency and in-depth discussions about music.
Harry Shearer is widely known for his breakthrough role as bassist Derek Smalls in the 1984 mockumentary, This Is Spinal Tap. However, his most notable work is his long-standing voice acting on the animated series The Simpsons. He voices several characters, including Mr. Burns, Ned Flanders, Principal Skinner, and Waylon Smithers.
Supporting cast of Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues
Listed below are all the supporting cast and characters appearing in Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues:
- Rob Reiner as Marty DiBergi
- Fran Drescher as Bobbi Flekman
- John Michael Higgins
- Kerry Godliman
- June Chadwick as Jeanine Pettibone
- Paul McCartney
- Don Lake
- Elton John
- Chris Addison
- Paul Shaffer
- Nina Conti
- Griffin Matthews as Peter La Pierre
- Brad Williams
- Jason 'Wee Man' Acuña
- Questlove
- Lars Ulrich
- Chase Breithoff as Ghost Hunter
- Chad Smith
- Garth Brooks
- Kathreen Khavari as Yasmine Farangi
- Trisha Yearwood
- Robert Walker Branchaud as Ben
- Tony Bentley as Older fan
- Angelena Swords as English Customer
- Preston Galli
- Christina Spencer as Ghost Tour Member
- Christopher Blanchett as Concert Attendee
- Bobby George
- Rajeev Jacob
- Alessandra Hitchcock as French Quarter Pedestrian
- Mark Alan Jaeger as Concert Attendee
- Steven Schwartz as Young Nigel
- Fun as Tap Fan #7
- Rossi Brocato as Little English daughter
- Garrett Thibodeaux as Fan
- Kira Stevens as Concert attendee
- Justin Hill as Guy On Street
- Cole Williams as Heavy Metal Fan
- Tremayne Cole as Concert Attendees
- Greta Pasqua as Greta
- Envy Tiecy as Museum Tourist
Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues is set to hit the theaters on September 12, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.