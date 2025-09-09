Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues: Full list of cast and characters explored

A sequel to the 1984 mockumentary film, Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues will be released in the United States on September 12, 2025. The film, directed by Rob Reiner, features Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer, reprising their roles from the prequel film. The trio are members of the fictional heavy metal band, titled, Spinal Tap.

Nigel Tufnel, David St. Hubbins, and Derek Smalls, the estranged members of the iconic band, are reunited for a final show in New Orleans after a 15-year hiatus. The band is contractually obligated to perform the show by the daughter of their deceased former manager, Ian Faith. The band struggles with their troubled past and their future as they get ready for the last performance with documentarian Marty DiBergi.

The main cast of Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues

1) Christopher Guest as Nigel Tufnel

Christopher Guest (right) at "Best In Show" 25th Anniversary Screening (Image via Getty)

Christopher Guest returns as lead guitarist Nigel Tufnel in Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues. Nigel's quirks continue to be hilarious, as he is still prone to his absurd philosophical thoughts and an obsession with his guitar. He struggles with a new level of technology while attempting to manage his fragile relationship with David St. Hubbins.

Christopher Guest's breakthrough came with his role as lead guitarist Nigel Tufnel in the 1984 film This Is Spinal Tap. He is best known for writing and directing several highly praised mockumentaries, such as Waiting for Guffman (1996), Best in Show (2000), and A Mighty Wind (2003). A Few Good Men (1992) and The Princess Bride (1987) were two of his notable acting appearances.

2) Michael McKean as David St. Hubbins

Michael McKean at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations (Image via Getty)

Michael McKean reprises his role as rhythm guitarist and vocalist David St. Hubbins in Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues. As the band's reflective leader, David frequently acts as a mediator between Derek Smalls and Nigel Tufnel. While clinging to the band's heritage and attempting to make sense of their last performance, he deals with his lengthy and complex relationship with Nigel throughout the film.

Michael McKean earned fame appearing in Laverne & Shirley (1976-1983) as Lenny Kosnowski. He gained further acclaim with his iconic role as David St. Hubbins in the 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap. The American actor is also widely popular for his role as Chuck McGill in the neo-noir legal crime drama Better Call Saul, for which he earned an Emmy nomination.

3) Harry Shearer as Derek Smalls

Harry Shearer at The 2019 NAMM Show (Image via Getty)

Harry Shearer plays Derek Smalls, the band's bass player, in Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues. Derek is the most normal one in the band, trying to keep the peace between the other two guys, Nigel and David. Since the events of the last film, Derek has undergone significant changes; he has his own music and is interested in topics such as cryptocurrency and in-depth discussions about music.

Harry Shearer is widely known for his breakthrough role as bassist Derek Smalls in the 1984 mockumentary, This Is Spinal Tap. However, his most notable work is his long-standing voice acting on the animated series The Simpsons. He voices several characters, including Mr. Burns, Ned Flanders, Principal Skinner, and Waylon Smithers.

Supporting cast of Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues

Listed below are all the supporting cast and characters appearing in Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues:

Rob Reiner as Marty DiBergi

Fran Drescher as Bobbi Flekman

John Michael Higgins

Kerry Godliman

June Chadwick as Jeanine Pettibone

Paul McCartney

Don Lake

Elton John

Chris Addison

Paul Shaffer

Nina Conti

Griffin Matthews as Peter La Pierre

Brad Williams

Jason 'Wee Man' Acuña

Questlove

Lars Ulrich

Chase Breithoff as Ghost Hunter

Chad Smith

Garth Brooks

Kathreen Khavari as Yasmine Farangi

Trisha Yearwood

Robert Walker Branchaud as Ben

Tony Bentley as Older fan

Angelena Swords as English Customer

Preston Galli

Christina Spencer as Ghost Tour Member

Christopher Blanchett as Concert Attendee

Bobby George

Rajeev Jacob

Alessandra Hitchcock as French Quarter Pedestrian

Mark Alan Jaeger as Concert Attendee

Steven Schwartz as Young Nigel

Fun as Tap Fan #7

Rossi Brocato as Little English daughter

Garrett Thibodeaux as Fan

Kira Stevens as Concert attendee

Justin Hill as Guy On Street

Cole Williams as Heavy Metal Fan

Tremayne Cole as Concert Attendees

Greta Pasqua as Greta

Envy Tiecy as Museum Tourist

Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues is set to hit the theaters on September 12, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

