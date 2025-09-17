The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 concluded with the release of its final episode on September 17, 2025. From discussing developments to choosing between Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah, fans of the show have been keeping up with everything about the Prime Video series.

Ad

One of the highlights of the show has been the music and songs featured across episodes. Popular tracks of varied genres add to Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah's stories in the show.

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, V of BTS, and BLACKPINK are just some of the names from the big list of artists whose songs appear in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. The original score of the series was composed by Zachary Dawes.

Ad

Trending

From Taylor Swift's Out of the Woods to Harry Styles' Sign of the Times, here are the songs featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 stood as the final part of the series that began in 2022. From Belly's experience with the Fisher brothers to each character's growth, all three seasons of the show were marked by unique developments and special moments.

Ad

Songs featured in the series were an integral part of the tale, adding to the emotions portrayed in each scene. They became one of the anticipated elements for the viewers of the show, making them look out for the tracks episode after episode.

Here's the list of all music tracks featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3:

Episode 1- Last Season

Dreams- the Cranberries

Open Arms- SZA

Can’t Stop - the Red Hot Chili Peppers

FRI(END)S- V of BTS

Get Loud- Coi Leray

HOT TO GO!- Chappell Roan

Summer Love- Justin Timberlake

reason to live- mehro

NANi- Saweetie

Lovin on Me- Jack Harlow

Dilemma- Kelly Rowland and Nelly

Good Luck, Babe!- Chappell Roan

i like the way you kiss me- Artemas

You’re Losing Me- Taylor Swift

Ad

Episode 2- Last Christmas

lacy- Olivia Rodrigo

i wish i hated you- Ariana Grande

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree- Brenda Lee

Never Going Back Again- Fleetwood Mac

Mystery of Love- Sufjan Stevens

Forever and a Day- Benson Boone

Episode 3- Last Supper

Birds of a Feather- Billie Eilish

Littlest Things- Lily Allen

Everything Happens to Me- Bill Evans

Please Please Please- Sabrina Carpenter

10,000 Emerald Pools- BØRNS

No Surprises- Radiohead

Episode 4- Last Stand

Summer Love- Joseph Capalbo and Julianna Isabella Pollifrone

Heartbeats- José González

Landslide- Fleetwood Mac

Halley’s Comet- Billie Eilish

Ad

Episode 5- Last Dance

These Arms Of Mine - Otis Redding

I Want You Back - Jackson 5

Linger - Royel Otis

Cherry - Harry Styles

Songbird - Fleetwood Mac

Wild Horses - The Rolling Stones

That's How Strong My Love Is - Otis Redding

You Can Never Tell - Chuck Berry

Into the Mystic - Van Morrison

Never Dreamed You'd Leave In The Summer - James Blake

Episode 6- Last Name

Complicated- Avril Lavigne

Every Summertime- NIKI

A Matter of Trust- Billy Joel

Time After Time- Lennon Stella

Dear Future Husband- Meghan Trainor

Send Me On My Way- Rusted Root

Archie, Marry Me- Alvvays

Be My Baby- The Ronettes

We Love You Conrad- Bye Bye Birdie ensemble

Bye Bye Birdie - Aerina DeBoer

Bonjour, Paris- Audrey Hepburn, Fred Astaire, and Kay Thompson

False God- Taylor Swift

Ad

Episode 7- Last Hurrah

Juno - Sabrina Carpenter

Typa Girl - BLACKPINK

Robin - Taylor Swift

Paper Planes - M.I.A.

Let Me - Zayn

Girl - SYML

Sticky - Tyler, The Creator

The Other Side - Stephen Sanchez

Joy To The World - Three Dog Night

After Midnight - Chappell Roan

Iconic- Armani White

I DON'T WANNA KNOW (feat. Elderbrook) - Gryffin

Girl, so confusing featuring Lorde - Charli xcx

Your Apartment - Wallows

when the party's over - James Blake

we can't be friends (wait for your love) - Ariana Grande

loml - Taylor Swift

Ad

Episode 8- Last Kiss

us.(feat. Taylor Swift) - Gracie Abrams

With Or Without You - U2

making the bed - Olivia Rodrigo

Skinny Love - Bon Iver

Bizarre Love Triangle - New Order

Feels Like We Only Go Backwards - Tame Impala

Friday I'm in Love - Phoebe Bridgers

cardigan - Taylor Swift

Episode 9- Last Call

Take Me Out - Franz Ferdinand

You're on Your Own, Kid - Taylor Swift

Evergreen (You Didn't Deserve Me At All) - Omar Apollo

Voilà - Françoise Hardy

Les Jours Tristes - Yann Tiersen

Mojo - Claire Laffut

Container Park - The Chemical Brothers

Vois sur ton chemin - Bennett

Stargirl Interlude - The Weeknd, Lana Del Rey

7 heures du matin- Jacqueline Taieb

Oh! Darling - The Beatles

How Did It End? - Taylor Swift

Ad

Episode 10- Last Year

La Valse d’Amélie- Yann Tiersen

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart- Taylor Swift

Vous Etes Jolie- Skid Robot

Oh, Gemini- Role Model

shouldn’t i give up- Mehro

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree- Brenda Lee

La Javanaise- Serge Gainsbourg

Isimo- Bleachers

Last Christmas (French Version)- Sara’h

Bien longtemps- Françoise Hardy

Murder on the Dancefloor- Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)- Lisa

the 1- Taylor Swift

Sign of the Times- Harry Styles

Episode 11- At Last

Ad

Je te laisserai des mots- Patrick Watson

Old Friend- Tom Odell and Zaho de Sagazan

Les Champs-Elysées- Pomplamoose

Corbeau- Cœur de pirate

J’suis D’accord- Françoise Hardy

Filme moi- Alice et Moi

Ta reine- Angèle

Say- Keshi

Everywhere, Everything- Noah Kahan and Gracie Abrams

SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK- Joji

I Only Have Eyes for You- The Flamingos

Dress- Taylor Swift

Out of the Woods- Taylor Swift

Scott Street- Phoebe Bridgers

Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)- Darlene Love

Also read: The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 ending explained: Did Belly choose Conrad?

Ad

Who composed the score for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

The original score for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 was composed by American composer Zachary Dawes. He has scored all three seasons of the series. From emotional moments to dramatic developments, his music complemented varied scenes from the Prime Video series.

Ad

Dawes has also been credited as a composer for different films and series, such as Stick (2025), There's Someone Inside Your House (2021), The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019), and more.

Besides his work for movies and TV shows, he featured as a bassist in bands like Mini Mansions and The Last Shadow Puppets. He has also worked on albums by famous music artists like Arctic Monkeys, Lana Del Rey, and more.

About The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

(L-R) Gavin Casalegno, Lola Tung, and Christopher Briney at The Summer I Turned Pretty Season Three Launch Party (Image via Getty)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 took off from the ending of the second installment, where Jeremiah and Belly became a couple. Taking a time jump, the season explored how the two overcome the hurdles in their relationship, further deciding to get married.

Ad

While convincing their families and preparing for the event took a long time for the pair, their journey was explored for a couple of episodes. However, the cancellation of the wedding ahead turned the entire trajectory of the series. With Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah going on different paths, the finale brought unique twists and surprises for the viewers.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is based on the literary works by Jenny Han. Lola Tung features as Belly, Christopher Briney as Conrad, and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah in the series.

Ad

Also read: Of all Paris offered Belly, Benito stood out in her journey in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More