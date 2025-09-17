The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 concluded with the release of its final episode on September 17, 2025. From discussing developments to choosing between Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah, fans of the show have been keeping up with everything about the Prime Video series.
One of the highlights of the show has been the music and songs featured across episodes. Popular tracks of varied genres add to Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah's stories in the show.
Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, V of BTS, and BLACKPINK are just some of the names from the big list of artists whose songs appear in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. The original score of the series was composed by Zachary Dawes.
From Taylor Swift's Out of the Woods to Harry Styles' Sign of the Times, here are the songs featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 stood as the final part of the series that began in 2022. From Belly's experience with the Fisher brothers to each character's growth, all three seasons of the show were marked by unique developments and special moments.
Songs featured in the series were an integral part of the tale, adding to the emotions portrayed in each scene. They became one of the anticipated elements for the viewers of the show, making them look out for the tracks episode after episode.
Here's the list of all music tracks featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3:
Episode 1- Last Season
- Dreams- the Cranberries
- Open Arms- SZA
- Can’t Stop - the Red Hot Chili Peppers
- FRI(END)S- V of BTS
- Get Loud- Coi Leray
- HOT TO GO!- Chappell Roan
- Summer Love- Justin Timberlake
- reason to live- mehro
- NANi- Saweetie
- Lovin on Me- Jack Harlow
- Dilemma- Kelly Rowland and Nelly
- Good Luck, Babe!- Chappell Roan
- i like the way you kiss me- Artemas
- You’re Losing Me- Taylor Swift
Episode 2- Last Christmas
- lacy- Olivia Rodrigo
- i wish i hated you- Ariana Grande
- Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree- Brenda Lee
- Never Going Back Again- Fleetwood Mac
- Mystery of Love- Sufjan Stevens
- Forever and a Day- Benson Boone
Episode 3- Last Supper
- Birds of a Feather- Billie Eilish
- Littlest Things- Lily Allen
- Everything Happens to Me- Bill Evans
- Please Please Please- Sabrina Carpenter
- 10,000 Emerald Pools- BØRNS
- No Surprises- Radiohead
Episode 4- Last Stand
- Summer Love- Joseph Capalbo and Julianna Isabella Pollifrone
- Heartbeats- José González
- Landslide- Fleetwood Mac
- Halley’s Comet- Billie Eilish
Episode 5- Last Dance
- These Arms Of Mine - Otis Redding
- I Want You Back - Jackson 5
- Linger - Royel Otis
- Cherry - Harry Styles
- Songbird - Fleetwood Mac
- Wild Horses - The Rolling Stones
- That's How Strong My Love Is - Otis Redding
- You Can Never Tell - Chuck Berry
- Into the Mystic - Van Morrison
- Never Dreamed You'd Leave In The Summer - James Blake
Episode 6- Last Name
- Complicated- Avril Lavigne
- Every Summertime- NIKI
- A Matter of Trust- Billy Joel
- Time After Time- Lennon Stella
- Dear Future Husband- Meghan Trainor
- Send Me On My Way- Rusted Root
- Archie, Marry Me- Alvvays
- Be My Baby- The Ronettes
- We Love You Conrad- Bye Bye Birdie ensemble
- Bye Bye Birdie - Aerina DeBoer
- Bonjour, Paris- Audrey Hepburn, Fred Astaire, and Kay Thompson
- False God- Taylor Swift
Episode 7- Last Hurrah
- Juno - Sabrina Carpenter
- Typa Girl - BLACKPINK
- Robin - Taylor Swift
- Paper Planes - M.I.A.
- Let Me - Zayn
- Girl - SYML
- Sticky - Tyler, The Creator
- The Other Side - Stephen Sanchez
- Joy To The World - Three Dog Night
- After Midnight - Chappell Roan
- Iconic- Armani White
- I DON'T WANNA KNOW (feat. Elderbrook) - Gryffin
- Girl, so confusing featuring Lorde - Charli xcx
- Your Apartment - Wallows
- when the party's over - James Blake
- we can't be friends (wait for your love) - Ariana Grande
- loml - Taylor Swift
Episode 8- Last Kiss
- us.(feat. Taylor Swift) - Gracie Abrams
- With Or Without You - U2
- making the bed - Olivia Rodrigo
- Skinny Love - Bon Iver
- Bizarre Love Triangle - New Order
- Feels Like We Only Go Backwards - Tame Impala
- Friday I'm in Love - Phoebe Bridgers
- cardigan - Taylor Swift
Episode 9- Last Call
- Take Me Out - Franz Ferdinand
- You're on Your Own, Kid - Taylor Swift
- Evergreen (You Didn't Deserve Me At All) - Omar Apollo
- Voilà - Françoise Hardy
- Les Jours Tristes - Yann Tiersen
- Mojo - Claire Laffut
- Container Park - The Chemical Brothers
- Vois sur ton chemin - Bennett
- Stargirl Interlude - The Weeknd, Lana Del Rey
- 7 heures du matin- Jacqueline Taieb
- Oh! Darling - The Beatles
- How Did It End? - Taylor Swift
Episode 10- Last Year
- La Valse d’Amélie- Yann Tiersen
- I Can Do It With a Broken Heart- Taylor Swift
- Vous Etes Jolie- Skid Robot
- Oh, Gemini- Role Model
- shouldn’t i give up- Mehro
- Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree- Brenda Lee
- La Javanaise- Serge Gainsbourg
- Isimo- Bleachers
- Last Christmas (French Version)- Sara’h
- Bien longtemps- Françoise Hardy
- Murder on the Dancefloor- Sophie Ellis-Bextor
- Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)- Lisa
- the 1- Taylor Swift
- Sign of the Times- Harry Styles
Episode 11- At Last
- Je te laisserai des mots- Patrick Watson
- Old Friend- Tom Odell and Zaho de Sagazan
- Les Champs-Elysées- Pomplamoose
- Corbeau- Cœur de pirate
- J’suis D’accord- Françoise Hardy
- Filme moi- Alice et Moi
- Ta reine- Angèle
- Say- Keshi
- Everywhere, Everything- Noah Kahan and Gracie Abrams
- SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK- Joji
- I Only Have Eyes for You- The Flamingos
- Dress- Taylor Swift
- Out of the Woods- Taylor Swift
- Scott Street- Phoebe Bridgers
- Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)- Darlene Love
Who composed the score for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?
The original score for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 was composed by American composer Zachary Dawes. He has scored all three seasons of the series. From emotional moments to dramatic developments, his music complemented varied scenes from the Prime Video series.
Dawes has also been credited as a composer for different films and series, such as Stick (2025), There's Someone Inside Your House (2021), The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019), and more.
Besides his work for movies and TV shows, he featured as a bassist in bands like Mini Mansions and The Last Shadow Puppets. He has also worked on albums by famous music artists like Arctic Monkeys, Lana Del Rey, and more.
About The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 took off from the ending of the second installment, where Jeremiah and Belly became a couple. Taking a time jump, the season explored how the two overcome the hurdles in their relationship, further deciding to get married.
While convincing their families and preparing for the event took a long time for the pair, their journey was explored for a couple of episodes. However, the cancellation of the wedding ahead turned the entire trajectory of the series. With Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah going on different paths, the finale brought unique twists and surprises for the viewers.
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is based on the literary works by Jenny Han. Lola Tung features as Belly, Christopher Briney as Conrad, and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah in the series.
