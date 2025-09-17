The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 ending explained: Did Belly choose Conrad?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 comes to a close with episode 11 releasing on September 17, 2025. While viewers across the globe had several expectations for the finale, the latest release depicts prominent developments to conclude Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah's story. For those wondering about Belly's final choice, she and Conrad become a couple at the end.

It all starts with Conrad making it to Paris a day before Belly's birthday in the finale. They tour around the city and attend Belly's pre-birthday party. Jeremiah readies to cater for Taylor's event, but unexpected problems push him to change the venue to their summer house in Cousins.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11. Reader's discretion is advised.

While the two spend the night together, Belly doubts her true feelings as Conrad confesses his love. While she puts a pause on it and Conrad dejectedly leaves, she comes to terms with her emotions. She ultimately chooses Conrad.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale ending explained: How does Belly choose Conrad in the end?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Conrad's visit to Paris becomes a significant part of the protagonists' final fates in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11. While the two remain awkward at first, the visible tension between them and the bond they've shared bring unique moments. Belly goes on to invite Conrad to her pre-birthday dinner hosted by her friends.

After celebrating, Belly takes Conrad to another place by the river. They share sweet moments there, leading to intimate moments at Belly's apartment. While it makes the duo come together, Belly has moments of doubt. She confronts Conrad about how she was unable to comprehend her true feelings of love for him. She doubted that it could all be because of how Susannah's situation made them feel.

While Conrad stays firm about his feelings for her, she stops the matter from progressing. Conrad leaves for Brussels, and that's when Belly rethinks all her feelings. Her love for him had always been there, through all that the duo went through across seasons. She rushes to the train station in search of Conrad.

After a lot of running and searching, she finds him and confesses her love to Conrad. They eventually become a pair after all the pain and problems they went through.

Who is Jeremiah's new love interest?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

While Belly and Conrad find their way back to each other, things seem hopeful for Jeremiah as well.

Preparing for the event comes with several challenges as the venue change and last-minute cancellations alter Jeremiah's catering plans massively. Adam also turns up at the event, further adding to the pressure Jeremiah felt. However, in all the tough moments, Denise becomes his support, cheering for him through everything.

Jeremiah makes it all work despite the odds being against him. And most importantly, he recognizes how Denise has always been by his side through the ups and downs of the day. As he shares his dessert preparation with her, they share a kiss, making their feelings for each other evident.

How does the final episode end?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

After Belly and Conrad's sweet moment, the episode shows Jeremiah, Denise, Steven, Taylor, Laurel, John, and Adam enjoying the night together after Jeremiah's event at Cousins. Jeremiah and Denise's relationship brings a unique touch to the ending. Steven and Taylor's rift over shifting to San Francisco gets resolved in the episode, making their bond even stronger.

The Summer I Turned Pretty has been about the beautiful moments that Susannnah, Laurel, and their children created at the Summer House in Cousins. Despite all that chaos and challenges, they all find their connection to the house unbreakable.

Conrad and Belly return to Cousins later after the happenings in Paris. They head to the Summer House, which is a special part of their relationship. The episode ends with the two standing by the pool, showcasing a full circle moment of how their love story began with their experiences at this residence.

The finale brings all characters to find their happy ending, further concluding the entire three-season-long series on a good note. When the credits roll, fans get to see photos of Belly and Conrad celebrating Christmas in Paris.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video.

