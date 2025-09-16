"Are we f**ked"- Internet shares shifting sentiments ahead of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has grabbed the attention of a global audience through the intriguing twists and turns in the love triangle of Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah. From major fallouts to the wedding's fate, the third season brought several pivotal moments in the protagonists' journey.

The final episode of the season is set to release on September 17, 2025. It is expected to reveal what Belly's ultimate choice would be. While the viewers have been reacting to all the updates and choosing between Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah, the finale's release has garnered mixed reactions from them.

Some viewers have taken to the internet and expressed how the developments in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 so far have reduced their excitement for the final episode. One of the users on Reddit expressed these thoughts and shared:

"I’m gonna say it, it started going downhill for me from the beach confession on. No belly internal monologue, that’s when I was like oh chat are we f**ked"

A screenshot of the comment on X (Image via Reddit/@SpiritualRun449)

Several other users on Reddit also shared similar reactions and said:

"I thought it was just me. and I was obsessed with the series but i don't really care about the finale. in my opinion the magic between conrad and belly is gone," a user shared on Reddit.

"I agree completely, Bonrad doesn’t even feel like ‘Bonrad’ anymore. Jenny wasted so much writing when this season could’ve used a different pace. We know what the ending is but I’m not even excited and I’m not gonna rewatch this season at all," commented a Reddit user.

"I feel the same. Jenny Han played both sides and the love triangle for too long and now there’s no way they can make a satisfying ending in one episode," stated another user.

"I think some of the issues are there’s no actually closure. Steven finds out Jer cheated and couldn’t give a f**k less, Laurel never even finds out, Paris is honestly boring, Conrad still gets shit on for some reason and we will get what 20 minutes of Conrad and Belly together in the end?," mentioned another user.

On the other hand, several viewers poured in their excitement for the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

Elaborating on their eagerness to watch the final episode, one of the Reddit users shared their thoughts in detail and said:

"I actually have loved these last few episodes in Paris, and am counting down the minutes to Wednesday. Maybe it's because I hadn't read the books so had no idea where it was go. I presumed we'd only get one episode after the wedding to wrap things up, so these all seem like a treat,"

The same user further added:

And I'm glad we're getting to see Belly grow up outside of her relationship with the brothers and that house. We're getting to see them all grow up, which is such a surprise to me. Also in total these Paris episodes are probably the length of Gone With The Wind. Longer than a LOTR movie. What do people want!"

Another Reddit user shared their hopes for the finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 and commented:

"I think the last episode will surprise us. There have been so many kdramas that had some bad episodes leading up to the last episode and then the last episode was surprisingly satisfying. I have this feeling that this will be similar."

Expressing similar thoughts, another Reddit user stated:

"Okay yes maybe it has a dragged a bit, but I will still be there. I am sat 🤭."

About The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is set to conclude with the final episode on September 17, 2025. With many discussing the episode and the characters, the ultimate fate of Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah is expected to unravel in episode 11.

The tenth episode brought several developments, ending with several questions to be answered in the finale. Belly's response raises Conrad's spirits, further prompting him to catch a flight to Paris and meet her. Belly was seen heading to the salon for a fresh haircut, expressing her readiness for new experiences ahead.

Amidst several questions that viewers are left with after episode 10, the most significant one is about who Belly would ultimately choose. From Belly-Conrad moments to surprising twists, there is a lot to come ahead in the final episode of the show.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video.

