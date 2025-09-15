What time will The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11 (finale) release on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

The finale episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is almost here, making viewers across the world eager to know the ultimate fate of Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad. While the previous episode hinted at big developments to anticipate ahead, fans of the show wait to discover what Belly will choose to do at the end.

Starring Lola Tung as Belly, Christopher Briney as Conrad, Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah, Sean Kauffman as Steven, Rain Spencer as Taylor, and more, the show is based on the novels by Jenny Han.

For the viewers eager to know when the finale will arrive, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11 will drop on September 17, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11 release date and time

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

The ultimate destiny of Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah's story is set to unfold in episode 11 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. The tenth episode saw surprising developments, like improvement in Conrad and Jeremiah's bond, as well as Belly and Benito becoming a couple. There are several questions to be addressed as the series progresses towards its end, with episode 11 ready to answer them all.

Episode 11 of the series will be released on September 17, 2025. The episode will release at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET. For the international viewers wondering when it will come out in their countries, here are the release timings for some global regions:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) September 17, 2025 12 am PT United States (Eastern Time) September 17, 2025 3 am ET United Kingdom (BST) September 17, 2025 8 am BST Australia (AEST) September 17, 2025 5 pm AEST India (IST) September 17, 2025 12:30 pm IST Japan (JST) September 17, 2025 4 pm JST Central Europe (CEST) September 17, 2025 9 am CEST South Africa (SAST) September 17, 2025 9 am SAST

Where to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11?

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

After the ups and downs that the characters went through for Belly and Jeremiah's wedding in season 3, fate brings them to a different path as the awaited ceremony gets cancelled. Each character handled the turn of events differently, taking a separate path to overcome their pain.

To know what happens next in the finale of the series, viewers can watch the eleventh episode exclusively on Prime Video. The streaming platform also includes all the previous episodes of all seasons.

For the viewers yet to gain access to the platform, there are several options to subscribe to it. At the price of $8.99/month, users can view different movies and TV shows available on Prime Video. Alternatively, users can also access the platform through an Amazon Prime membership, inclusive of Prime Video and other services, at the price of $14.99/month or $139/year. Offers for students and more can also be checked by interested users.

What to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11?

Official poster of the series (Image via X/@thesummeritp)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has almost reached its end, with episode 11 set to release this Wednesday. Episode 10 gave major developments in the plot, further hinting at more pivotal moments to come in the final episode.

While Belly took off to start afresh in Paris, Jeremiah had a tough time handling his emotions. After his confession brought intense repercussions, Conrad kept trying to improve his relationship with friends and family, mainly Jeremiah and Belly.

However, episode 10 saw them all progress towards a better point in their respective journeys. As the episode ended with Conrad catching a flight to Paris, viewers are eager to witness the anticipated interaction between Belly and him. Jeremiah also had small wins in the previous episode, and his next course of action is awaited to be witnessed ahead.

How the series will bring the three leads and other supporting characters' stories to a conclusion remains one of the main expectations from the final episode.

