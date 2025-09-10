The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 ending explained: Is Conrad heading to Paris? 

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has released its second-to-last episode of the season, bringing a lot of surprises for the global viewers.

Ad

Belly's life in Paris is marked with difficulties and homesickness. However, new friends and opportunities bring small moments of excitement for the protagonist. Jeremiah also tries his hand at moving ahead in life. Conrad continues his attempts to make amends with his friends and family after the bitter turn of events.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10. Reader's discretion is advised.

The dynamics between the Fisher brothers, as well as Belly and Jeremiah, improve in episode 10. Belly gets a new apartment in Paris while also exploring her bond with Benito. While Conrad writes letters to Belly, her one response raises his spirits. Heading to Brussels for a conference, Conrad also catches the flight to head to Paris.

Ad

Trending

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 ending explained: Is Conrad on his way to meet Belly?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has reached much closer to its finale with episode 10. Difficulties lie in each step of Belly's life in Paris. From living with bothersome roommates to having mundane jobs, she could not find her best opportunity in the French capital yet. However, by the end of the episode, a blossoming relationship with Benito, a new apartment, and new prospects make her hopeful for her life ahead in the new setting.

Ad

On the other hand, the Fisher brothers finally reconnect on Susannah's death anniversary, having an honest conversation and giving their bond another chance. While the bitterness of what happened remained as a scar, Jeremiah encouraged Conrad to take a step forward with Belly.

As he writes a letter again to Belly, he receives a response for the first time. Discussing his excitement for the same with Agnes, his friend also pushes him to try meeting Belly and take a chance, just like his brother suggested.

Ad

In the next scene, Conrad is seen at the airport switching flights to head to Paris. He takes the flight, with the episode ending with him on his way to meet Belly. The latter is also seen heading to a salon, preparing to get a new look. While she expresses her wish to experience something new this summer, Conrad's surprise arrival in Paris could bring some pivotal moments between the characters in the final episode.

Ad

Also read: 10 memorable quotes from The Summer I Turned Pretty

What is Belly's new plan for Paris?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

While the start of the episode showed Belly having a tough time, things became more hopeful for her towards the end. Having started a new relationship with Benito, the protagonist also gets an offer from Gemma to take her apartment.

Ad

While the original plan was to return home, the new developments in her life make her stay and explore where life leads her in Paris. She further shares with her mother about some plans she had in her mind for her further studies in Paris in the episode.

Fixing her mind to stay in Paris, Belly shifts to Gemma's apartment with Benito's help, showcasing the growing bond between the two. While she reconciles with Jeremiah in previous parts of the episode and later replies to Conrad's letter for the first time, things seem to finally be working for the protagonist by the end of the episode. However, Conrad's visit to Paris and its consequences will determine the final fate of the character for the season.

Ad

Also read: What role does Fernando Cattori play in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? All about the actor and his character

How do Conrad and Jeremiah reconcile in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

In episode 10 of the series, the two brothers meet on the death anniversary of Susannah. Despite it being five years since their mother's demise, the grief remained heavy for the Fisher brothers.

Ad

Meeting at their mother's grave allowed the two to openly discuss the rift between them. While Jeremiah continued to accuse Conrad of spoiling his and Belly's wedding, the other tried to put his honest points forward. From admitting their feelings for Belly to revealing their promises to their mother, the intense scene laid out the battles that both brothers fought internally and the actions it led to.

Touching upon their struggles, the two brothers finally reconcile, admitting that they missed each other. It showed that behind pain and hurt, they missed each other's presence in their life. This interaction finally brought the two brothers together after the tough journey they went through this season.

Ad

Jeremiah also admits that the bond between Belly and Conrad remained special, further encouraging his brother not to let another chance with her go to waste. With Conrad heading to Paris, the final episode will showcase the final fate of the characters in the show.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More