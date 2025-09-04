What role does Fernando Cattori play in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? All about the actor and his character

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 brings Belly to a new location in episode 9. While Belly and Jeremiah's anticipated wedding meets a tragic end, the former heads to Paris in the latest episode of the series.

From the study program confusion to a stolen bag, misfortune does not seem to leave Belly's side in her time in Paris. Amidst all the chaos, the protagonist manages to make four friends in the new setting. While episode 9 explores their role briefly, viewers are likely to see more of the new faces in Belly's Paris life in the upcoming episodes.

Amongst the new friends introduced in the ninth episode, actor and director Fernando Cattori appears as Benito in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

Fernando Cattori takes the role of Benito in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

Actor and director Fernando Cattori made his first appearance in the series as the character Benito. While he is briefly shown in the latest episode, the character may become a prominent part of Belly's Paris journey.

Coming to Paris invites more chaos into Belly's life. While she does not get a spot in the study abroad program, her bag gets stolen in the new city. The search for the bag leads her to an underground club, where she meets four new friends, including Fernando Cattori's Benito.

Belly narrates her entire story to them, building a connection with the four friends - Gemma, Max, Benito, and Celine. While not much is revealed about Benito and the other characters, sharing each other's past mistakes and actions makes them a special part of Belly's first day in Paris.

During the brief scene, it is revealed that Benito has enrolled in an art school, but more about him is yet to be unveiled. He remains a significant character in Jenny Han's book series as well, with references about him found in Belly's journey in the French capital, Conrad's letters to Belly, and more.

About Fernando Cattori

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

Fernando Cattori has a diverse set of projects under his name, showcasing his unique presence in the entertainment industry. With prior acting and directorial experiences, his participation becomes significant in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

Having trained in acting at Yale Drama School, NYFA, and CasaAzul, Cattori has acted in works like With You in the Future (2025), Untamed Royals (2024), and The Liberation. He directed the music video of Nacimos Llorando (We Were Born Crying), which won him a nomination at the Latin Grammy Awards in 2024. He has also directed music videos for artists like Rubio, Vera Pedro, Elsa y Elmar, Sofía Campos, and more.

Viewers may get to know more about his character from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 in the final two episodes of the season.

Who are the other stars behind Belly's new friends in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

While Fernando Cattori is one of the new people Belly meets in Paris, the other three friends she finds are significant in the latest episode. From being by Belly's side during the stolen bag chaos to lending her an ear after her rough experiences, the new people in Belly's Paris chapter stand as one of the highlights of her new journey.

Corinna Brown plays the role of Gemma in episode 9 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Being one of the first people Belly meets at the club, she quickly extends a helping hand and introduces the protagonist to her other friends. Many viewers may recognise the actress from her appearance in Heartstopper as Tara Brown.

Jahz Armando stars in the recent episode as Max, who is introduced as Gemma's partner. The actress has previously acted in works such as Gangs of London (2022-2025), L'effort D'aimer (2018), Leaving Legacy (2017), and more. Isaline Prévost Radeff appears as Celine in the episode. Known for her presence in theatre, television, and film scenes, the actress has worked in projects such as En haute mer (2024), Fauves (2017), Those Who Work (2018), and more.

While there is a lot to be explored about all four new characters, viewers can anticipate more unique moments and twists involving them in the upcoming episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

