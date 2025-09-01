“Easter Egg from the first episode”- Jenny Han unveils a striking hint that many may have missed in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 premiered on July 16, 2025, on Prime Video. Only three episodes remain to air from this final installment of Jenny Han's best-selling book trilogy, turned into a TV show that follows Belly Conklin's love story with the Fisher brothers.Season 3 picks up from the emotional cliffhangers of season 2. It has already sparked major discussions among fans over its unexpected plot twists and evolving character arcs.Jenny Han recently found an Easter egg (hidden message) that many people missed in season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty. She wrote the books and co-created the show. In an Instagram Story, she explores a specific line from SZA's song Open Arms, which played during the first episode.Han captioned the story,“Easter egg from the first episode of the season,”Jenny Han reveals The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 Easter eggJenny Han recently talked about an Easter egg in season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty that fans had missed. The clue is present in the first episode of the season, when SZA's Open Arms plays during a college scene featuring Belly and Jeremiah.The music seems to align with their love story and holds a deeper clue. Han picked out the line &quot;C'est la vie, go to Paris&quot; from the song and put it in her Instagram Story.Read More: The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to knowIn another interview with Entertainment Weekly published on August 9, 2025, Han shared more about hidden details in the series. She revealed her voice cameo in episode 5, saying,“I do make a cameo in this episode. It’s just my voice. I don’t think anyone’s going to pick up on it, it’s like the tiniest thing, but it made me laugh.”She acknowledged that while viewers often catch visual or lyrical clues, some remain unnoticed.“There’s definitely some that people have not picked up on, which I wouldn’t discuss until after everything’s out,” Han explained.While the books concluded with Belly choosing Conrad, Han has hinted at deviations in the show’s ending. She said in an interview with Elite Daily on July 8, 2025,“I always knew how I wanted to end the books. But with the show, I went into it with an open mind.”Also Read: How many episodes are left to release in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Details exploredThings to know about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3Prime Book Club Live (Source: Getty)The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 continues the story of Isabel &quot;Belly&quot; Conklin. The show takes place at Cousins Beach in the summer and explores Belly's emotions as she deals with her relationships with Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. The love triangle has been at the centre of all three seasons.The show also explores themes such as family, grief, coming-of-age, and friendship. Narration shifts in this season, with Conrad taking over episode 5’s voice-over for the first time, marking a distinct narrative choice.Lola Tung portrays Belly, and Jeremiah and Conrad are played by Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney, respectively. There are also new characters like Sofia Bryant's Anika and Zoé de Grand'Maison's Agnes, as well as Sean Kaufman as Steven and Rain Spencer as Taylor. Han herself makes cameos in the season, and songs are used to build up to important plot points.Also Read: What is the meaning behind ‘Lemon Jelly Belly’ in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Details exploredThe Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video.