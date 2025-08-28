What is the meaning behind ‘Lemon Jelly Belly’ in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Details explored

Last Kiss, the latest episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, was jam-packed with highly anticipated moments from Jenny Han's book. But besides the unsurprising turn of events, for those who have read the books, episode 8 still made jaws drop with a surprise final scene that will keep fans guessing the entire week until the next episode drops.But Conrad, Belly, and Jere's futures are not the only things fans are curious about. TSIP season 3 episode 8 has also left audiences asking the meaning behind 'Lemon Jelly Belly' during Belly and Laurel's interaction after her and Jere's wedding plans fell off.After calling off the wedding the day before it happened and tearfully parting ways, Belly is ruminating over what happened over the past 24 hours. Laurel knocked on her door and, upon seeing her mom, Belly simply said, without context: &quot;Lemon Jelly Belly.&quot; For the unversed, 'Lemon Jelly Belly' is Laurel and Belly's codeword from season 1.A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)Upon hearing those three words, Laurel knows exactly what it means, and she says, &quot;Aw, Bean,&quot; before giving her daughter a hug.Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Rader's discretion is advised.The Summer I Turned Pretty: What does 'Lemon Jelly Belly' mean?For those who forgot what 'Lemon Jelly Belly' in The Summer I Turned Pretty means, it's a code word that Laurel and Belly first uttered in season 1. However, per their initial discussion, the code phrase was coined many years ago when Belly was still little. It's how Belly communicates with her mother that she's in a sour situation and needs help without needing to say anything more.Belly only has to utter those three words, Lemon Jelly Belly, and her mom will come and be there to help her. In Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1 episode 2, Laurel reminds Belly of their code phrase when she insists on going to her first debutante tea at the beach club. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs Laurel is dropping off Belly, she tells her that she only has to text her their code phrase if there's any problem at the event, like if the other girls are being mean to her or even if she doesn't like the food. While Belly assures her mom that she will be okay, Laurel tells her to humor her and says, &quot;Use our code phrase and I'll be right there.&quot; She asks Belly if she remembers it, and they say in unison:&quot;Lemon Jelly Belly.&quot;In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8, the return of the mother and daughter's code phrase is an ode to Belly's childhood, their connection, and how Laurel has always been there for her daughter. Despite their differences, like Laurel nearly missing the wedding because she disapproved of Belly getting married too young, she remains a constant support to her daughter.How many episodes are left in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?After episode 8, there are only three episodes left in the third season of the TV adaptation of Jenny Han's book. And after the events in episode 8, aka Belly and Jere calling off the wedding, the biggest mystery would be what would happen next for the show's trio, Conrad, Belly, and Jere.The next episode will be the aftermath of Belly and Jere's broken engagement and Belly's decision to pursue her dreams in Paris. But, as teased in the final moments of episode 8, she's not free of the brothers yet because there's a possible run-in with Conrad, who is going back to California, at the airport.Catch all previous episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 and the complete installments of seasons 1 and 2 only on Prime Video. New episodes of the third season arrive weekly on Wednesdays until the finale on September 17, 2025.