The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8 ending explained: Did Belly and Jeremiah get married? 

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has brought some of the most anticipated moments to the global viewers with episode 8, titled 'Last Kiss'. While tension remained between Belly and Conrad about the latter's confession, the episode takes the viewers through the happenings at the rehearsals, followed by the main wedding day.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8. Reader's discretion is advised.

Belly soon reveals the confession incident to Jeremiah, who gets infuriated by the entire situation. As the big day arrives, his disappearance becomes an issue, putting Belly and her close ones in a tough spot.

At the end of the episode, Jeremiah and Belly have an honest conversation about their situation. While Belly accepts that she still has love for Conrad in her heart, the two do not get married at the end.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8 ending explained: What became the challenge in Belly and Jeremiah's wedding?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8 reached the awaited moment of Belly and Jeremiah's wedding. While the former remains disturbed by Conrad's confession, the episode explores the rehearsals a day before the wedding, leading up to the main ceremony.

As Belly finally informs Jeremiah about the confession, the latter loses his cool over his brother's actions. The next day, he goes missing while the guests start arriving at the venue. As Steven and Taylor search for the missing groom, Conrad also helps find his brother. The conversation between the two breaks both of them down, further prompting Conrad to leave.

The complex situation of Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad gives a look at the inner turmoil each of them is going through. The happenings have not been easy for any of them, bringing them to a tense conversation towards the end.

In the final few moments of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, the viewers see Belly and Jeremiah come face-to-face and discuss the issue. As Belly tried to find out why Jeremiah disappeared, the conversation led to Jeremiah confronting her about whether she still had feelings for Conrad.

Heaviness takes over Belly's heart as she thinks about her true feelings. Her decision would shape the next course of action, which makes her more worried about her answer to Jeremiah's question. She responds that a part of her still loved Conrad.

What was the final fate of Belly and Jeremiah's wedding?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Listening to Belly's response, Jeremiah breaks down. Knowing that Belly's heart still had a space for his brother hurt him, making him doubt the entire situation. He also disclosed that he knew about Belly and Conrad's meeting in Cousins last Christmas. Revealing how sad he felt over Belly not telling him the truth, he also shared how this led to their fight before the Cabo incident.

Jeremiah takes this moment to share how he wanted to be the one for Belly, to be enough for her. But her hiding about Christmas and the entire course of action seemed to make him question it all. Referring to Susannah's letter, he pointed out how she even wrote about Conrad being in love with Belly.

Belly and Conrad's feelings for each other remained evident to Jeremiah, and the entire episode's happenings made matters worse between the couple. From his altercation with Conrad to his conversation with Belly, the complexity of the situation changed the fate of their big day entirely.

With no hope left, Jeremiah exits the scene, dropping the wedding altogether. As the eighth episode continued to show the aftermath of their conversation, it became clear that Belly and Jeremiah are not going ahead with the marriage in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

Where does Belly decide to go at the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

While the wedding remained a pivotal part of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 8 brought a bitter end to the anticipated event. After Belly and Jeremiah's confrontation, the former is shown packing her things, ready to leave Cousins immediately. Jeremiah stays back, with Steven trying to support him.

Her departure from Cousins turns heartbreaking, indicating how the delicate situation may not turn things back to how they were. Belly turns emotional as she leaves, saddened by the turn of events.

The final moments of the episode showed her reaching the airport. Taking a quick decision, she goes ahead to purchase a ticket to Paris. This indicates that she might be pursuing her study abroad opportunity now, with the wedding plans failing miserably.

As she heads for the boarding, she spots Conrad sitting at the airport. The episode ends as she looks at him, hinting at how she might approach him before leaving in the next episode. From the wedding mishap to Belly's next steps, episode 8 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 raises questions about what will happen next.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video.

