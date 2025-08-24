“They tend to dislike him”- Gavin Casalegno discusses the hate for Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has been keeping the viewers hooked with new challenges and complications unfolding with each episode. While the global audience is taking over the internet with their reactions to the show, one of the major topics of discussion has been Jeremiah and his actions this season.

Gavin Casalegno, who plays the role of Jeremiah in the series, recently shared his thoughts on the widespread hate for his character. Speaking to The New York Times, Casalegno stated:

"They tend to dislike him, yes. I don’t check Instagram anymore, so I really haven’t seen that much hate. The only thing that I see is my sister sending me the memes that are really funny. I think it’s important to also understand and realize that this is a fictional story - and it’s also not me."

Gavin Casalegno comments on the hate for his character, Jeremiah, in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

Gavvin Casalegno at The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 New York Launch Event (Image via Getty)

Gavin Casalegno has been playing the role of Jeremiah Fisher since the series's first season. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has unravelled more about Jeremiah's deeds in his relationship with Belly as they move ahead to get married. Some of the viewers have been making note of these actions and expressing hateful reactions on the internet.

In a conversation with The New York Times, Casalegno expressed how he is aware of the hate his character is getting this season. While he pointed out that his character had a fictional presence separate from his real-life identity, he also shared how such negative reactions could be difficult to handle. Elaborating on this, he said:

"I don’t think there’s a single human being in the world who can carry the emotional negativity to the degree that stuff like this happens. And I think that’s why Amazon did a good job of stepping in and being like, ‘Hey, no bullying.’ Though, not really going so well."

Casalegno's point here refers to Amazon's social media post about its zero-tolerance policy for bullying and hate speech regarding the show, released earlier in July 2025. While the actor commented on his absence from Instagram, he also pointed out how he viewed his presence in the show as just a job in his acting career. He mentioned:

"I honestly haven’t even really watched any of the show. Because, you know, when you’re in it, you know what’s happening. And so it’s like: why? At the end of the day, it’s work — it’s an amazing job, a dream job — but it is still work."

While Casalegno shares his attempts at staying away from the hate, the discussions continue about his character, the plot, and the debate on 'Team Conrad' vs. 'Team Jeremiah'.

What has Jeremiah been up to in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Gavin Casalegno's Jeremiah has a major victory at the end of season 2 when Belly and he become a couple. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 takes the story ahead in time, showing the two in a serious relationship while studying at Finch College.

His character comes into the radar for hatred after it is revealed in the third season that he cheated on Belly earlier when they took a brief break. The revelation turns chaotic for the two, but they soon patch up, further bringing in a major twist to the plot.

Jeremiah proposes Belly at the start of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, to which she agrees. Further episodes have followed their struggles with their wedding plan, ranging from convincing their families to arranging for the ceremony. Jeremiah is also working at his dad's company in the latest season, trying hard to win his trust.

As there are three days left for the wedding in the latest episode, it is awaited to witness what more Jeremiah will bring to the series and what the ultimate fate of the wedding will be.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video.

