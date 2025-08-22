The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs in the episode

Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 brought several anticipated moments in episode 7. As the wedding day draws closer, the episode revealed that challenges continue to follow the characters from all directions.

Belly and Jeremiah's wedding celebrations have begun, with families and friends already arriving at the venue. The episode also offered a glimpse into the couple's bachelor/bachelorette party. However, the fun night is short-lived for Belly as unexpected revelations unfold.

Adding to the emotions the episode captures, the featured songs make each moment feel even more special for viewers. From Taylor Swift to Sabrina Carpenter, episode 7 included some notable musical artists who added a special touch to Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad's story.

Disclaimer: The article only contains information on songs from episode 7 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. The complete soundtrack of the series will be updated later.

From Taylor Swift's Robin to Zayn's Let Me, here are all the songs played in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7

The official poster of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via X/@thesummeritp)

Belly sails through rough waters yet again in season 3 episode 7. The episode built up to the intense final scene, with Conrad finally confessing his hidden feelings for her. Several songs from various artists complemented the ups and downs shown in the latest part.

Here's the complete list of all the songs featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7:

Juno - Sabrina Carpenter

Typa Girl - BLACKPINK

Robin - Taylor Swift

Paper Planes - M.I.A.

Let Me - Zayn

Girl - SYML

Sticky - Tyler, The Creator

The Other Side - Stephen Sanchez

Joy To The World - Three Dog Night

After Midnight - Chappell Roan

Iconic- Armani White

I DON'T WANNA KNOW (feat. Elderbrook) - Gryffin

Girl, so confusing featuring Lorde - Charli xcx

Your Apartment - Wallows

when the party's over - James Blake

we can't be friends (wait for your love) - Ariana Grande

loml - Taylor Swift

About The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7

A still from the latest episode of season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Belly and Jeremiah are all set to tie the knot in season 3. While their journey began with no support and guidance, things have turned favorable for the couple by episode 7.

With just three days to go before the wedding, families and guests begin reaching Cousins. Belly and Jeremiah's friends and siblings also join in for their bachelor/bachelorette party. Amid the celebrations, however, Belly soon finds herself thinking about Conrad, eventually becoming overwhelmed by it all.

The episode also explored how Denise's presence made Taylor uncertain about her relationship with Steven. Despite her uneasiness, she encouraged Denise to share her feelings with Belly's brother.

As the characters continue to face different challenges, the episode ended with Conrad's confession to Belly. While it did not go in his favor, viewers now await to see how things will shift for all in the upcoming episodes.

