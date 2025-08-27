The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has unveiled a big turn in Belly's journey with the release of the eighth episode. Taking the viewers to the final day when Belly and Jeremiah would tie the knot, matters escalate to the extreme, bringing a twist in the protagonists' fate.

Ad

Lola Tung's Belly had to go through a lot of ups and downs in the latest release. From the uneasiness about Conrad's confession to the final wedding preparations with Jeremiah, the protagonist found herself in tough situations like never before.

Many fans would be curious to know how the characters' story unfolds in the next episode. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 will be released on September 3, 2025.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8. Reader's discretion advised.

Ad

Trending

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 come out? Release time for all major time zones

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has changed the fate of Belly and Jeremiah's anticipated wedding in episode 8. The dynamics between Belly and Conrad worsen the situation, building up the tension as the episode progresses. After Jeremiah learns about the confession, major confrontations and twists change the course of the story in episode 8.

Ad

Global viewers can watch what happens next in Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad's story on September 3, 2025. It will drop at 12 am PT / 3 am ET. Release timings for several other regions are listed below:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) September 3, 2025 12 am PT United States (Eastern Time) September 3, 2025 3 am ET United Kingdom (BST) September 3, 2025 8 am BST Australia (AEST) September 3, 2025 5 pm AEST India (IST) September 3, 2025 12:30 pm IST Japan (JST) September 3, 2025 4 pm JST Central Europe (CEST) September 3, 2025 9 am CEST South Africa (SAST) September 3, 2025 9 am SAST

Ad

Prime Video is the exclusive streaming partner of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. To watch the latest episodes and all the previous seasons, viewers can subscribe to the streaming platform at the price of $8.99/month. The service is also available through an Amazon Prime Membership, which can be purchased for $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

How many episodes are left in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

While the plot of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 mainly followed the preparations for Belly and Jeremiah's wedding so far, episode 8 revealed that the anticipated ceremony is no longer happening. From Belly and Jeremiah's final conversation to the cancellation of the ceremony, the latest episode has stirred the curiosity of the viewers to learn what's next for the characters.

Ad

The audience will get to see more of Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, and other characters' stories through three more episodes. The season will come to an end on September 17, 2025.

Here are the release dates of the upcoming episodes in the series:

Episode Number Date of Release Episode 9 September 3, 2025 Episode 10 September 10, 2025 Episode 11 September 17, 2025

Ad

Also read: The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8 ending explained: Did Belly and Jeremiah get married?

A brief recap of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

Episode 8 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 followed all that had happened the day before Belly and Jeremiah's wedding, further progressing to show the final day. As the seventh episode ended with Conrad's confession, the latest drop showed the aftermath of the big moment.

Ad

There is an uneasy atmosphere between the two as they interact the next day. While Belly asks him to leave, Conrad stays true to his feelings. Conklins, Fishers, and close friends come together for the rehearsal of the wedding a day before the actual ceremony. As the events proceed as per plan, Belly's mind remains unsettled.

Troubled by her situation, Belly confides in Jeremiah about Conrad's confession. He is deeply affected by it, which further escalates when he briefly goes missing the next day. Belly becomes overwhelmed by this, as it is their wedding day, and further tells Steven about the entire incident, seeking his help.

Ad

Conrad also goes in search of Jeremiah and manages to find him. They have an intense altercation, which prompts Conrad to leave the place immediately. As Jeremiah returns, the couple has a heated discussion about their situation. Things end bitterly as they call off the wedding. Belly prepares to leave for Paris at the end of the episode, only to find Conrad also at the airport. The next episode may explore where fate leads the characters.

Ad

Major events to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

The events shown in episode 8 made it clear that things are not going to be easy ahead for Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah. With the wedding called off and their future blurry, there are several moments that the viewers can anticipate in episode 9 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

Ad

Some of the expected plot developments for episode 9 are as follows:

Episode 8 ended soon after the wedding was called off. The next episode may delve deeper into the aftermath of this big decision in Belly and Jeremiah's lives.

Belly is seen leaving for Paris at the end of the latest episode, showing that she may pursue the opportunity she was eagerly waiting for. However, she is in a different situation now, so episode 9 may show what her next action could be and if her Paris plans work out.

Belly spots Conrad at the airport before she leaves for Paris at the end of episode 8. The next episode may show some interaction between them.

Episode 9 may also touch upon Steven and Taylor's relationship, as they made some brief progress in the recent episode.

Ad

While these events are some upcoming moments hinted at in the latest episode, viewers can expect several surprises and more in the next part.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More