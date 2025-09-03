The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 ending explained: Did Belly stay back in Paris? 

After the chaos from the previous part, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has brought the details on where the characters stand in the ninth episode. Calling off the wedding took a heavy toll on Belly and Jeremiah, with the former taking a quick decision to head to Paris.

Ad

While Jeremiah found difficulties in coping with the situation, Conrad's guilt and confusion kept him troubled. While all the characters handled the troubles back in Cousins, Belly had a lot to face in the unknown settings of Paris. Rethinking her decisions, she falls into the dilemma of whether to return home or start afresh in Paris.

While she plans to leave for the US again, in the end, Belly chooses to stay back in Paris and give herself a chance to rebuild her life.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 ending explained: Does Belly choose the Paris life for herself?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 showed Belly rushing to the airport after the wedding mishap, quickly deciding to take the next flight to Paris. Giving a chance to her study abroad plans from before, the opportunity becomes her only hopeful step to take.

Ad

Still in pain with the happenings at her wedding, Belly took off to Paris in episode 9. However, much to her dismay, there was no spot left for her as confusion had led to false hope before. As she informs Laurel about her situation, the mother tenderly extends her support and asks Belly to return home without thinking much.

However, her stolen bag changes her fate as she ends up running around Paris in search of it and ultimately makes four new friends. She later calls Jeremiah, which ends on a bitter note. As the entire episode's events pushed Belly to her limits, the events culminated in Belly choosing to give herself another chance in the new setting of Paris at the end of the episode.

Ad

In a monologue, Belly mentions how she always had people to lean on in her life, but her current situation made her stand all alone. With no program to pursue and no goal for the immediate future, the protagonist's decision to begin a new life in the French capital gave her hope. As Belly says in the end, "Rebuilding is always possible," her final choice to stay back in Paris promised that she was set to leave her past behind and give herself another chance.

Ad

What was Conrad's dilemma at the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Conrad's confession became a pivotal moment in turning the entire course of events in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. While he was blamed for all that unfolded at the wedding, he tried to help Jeremiah in his tough time by staying back at Cousins in episode 9.

Ad

With Jeremiah angry at him, Steven and Taylor also expressed their frustration over his actions in the recent past. Conrad tried to support Jeremiah, but it did not prove to be helpful. In a final conversation between them, the younger brother informs Conrad about how Belly left for Paris, not choosing either of them.

At the end, Conrad opens up about his situation to his father, Adam. He gave a clear picture of the dilemma in his mind after everything that happened. He shares about how he ruined the entire wedding and broke his brother's heart. He admits that he had wanted to stop the wedding and to make Belly change her mind. But the mess that happened because of it left him deeply hurt.

Ad

Not being able to help his brother further left him with no hope of being forgiven in the future, too. However, Adam tells him that giving Jeremiah some space is the best he can do in the situation. Equating Conrad's dilemma to his challenge during Susannah's loss, Adam told Conrad that he would have to take a step back and let Jeremiah lean on others for some time.

Where do all the characters stand at the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 gave a detailed look at the aftermath of the wedding chaos. While the dynamics between the characters remain bitter, the episode ended with each of them in a new juncture in the story.

Ad

After speaking with his dad, Conrad left Cousins at the end of episode 9. Steven and Taylor's relationship took a new turn in the episode, with the pair giving another chance to their love. Jeremiah remained hurt by the events, with Adam reaching out to console him at the end.

Belly had a rough time handling the wedding sorrow and her challenges in Paris. However, she gave herself another chance to start afresh and decided to find her new path in the new city.

Ad

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More