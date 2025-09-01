The Chosen set to have an animated spinoff by Prime Video

The Chosen Adventures premieres as a new animated offshoot of the hit biblical series The Chosen, with a worldwide release on Prime Video scheduled for October 17, 2025. Developed for children and young audiences, The Chosen Adventures centers on nine-year-old Abby and her best friend Joshua as they live in first-century Capernaum, where an encounter with Jesus of Nazareth alters their lives.

The series guarantees a magical spin, with talking animal sidekicks such as a wisecracking sheep and a charming pigeon accompanying the teenage heroes on their journey of discovery. Made by Amazon MGM Studios in association with 5&2 Studios, the series combines biblical narrative with humor and adventure.

The Chosen Adventures: Release date, cast, and other details

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/ The Chosen)

The Chosen Adventures is announced to roll out in fourteen episodes, with every episode being eleven minutes in length and streaming globally on Prime Video starting October 17, 2025. The cast features Emmy Award-winning Paul Walter Hauser, Yvonne Orji, Romy Fay, Jude Zarzaur, Danny Nucci, and Zehra Fazal in supporting roles, among other actors.

Jonathan Roumie portrays Jesus, reprising his award-winning performance from the live-action series. Behind the camera is Ryan Swanson as executive producer and showrunner. The series takes advantage of Amazon's international reach, with episodes scheduled to be available at the same time across the U.S., U.K., Latin America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Amazon Prime offers several U.S. customer subscription plans in 2025, ranging from the annual plan at $139 and the monthly plan at $14.99, each providing unlimited access to Prime Video, free two-day shipping, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

The Chosen Adventures: What we know so far

The spin-off series stands apart from its parent show since it immediately aimed at a younger audience, seeking to connect biblical stories with things children could relate to. While the initial show, The Chosen, gained widespread popularity for its dramatic and mature depiction of the life of Jesus, this animated spin-off takes on a lighter, more humorous tone.

Its storyline follows Abby and Joshua's escapades in Capernaum, weaving coming-of-age concepts with moral teachings and creative storytelling. Comedic animal characters and modern animation design are intended to attract younger viewers, welcoming both educational interaction and entertainment.

The spinoff series is also one of a larger slate of faith-based content from 5&2 Studios, as Amazon further develops partnerships with creators such as Dallas Jenkins, with other projects like Joseph of Egypt on the way.

In an interview with Variety published on September 20, 2024, Dallas Jenkins, the creator and filmmaker of the original series, shared his thoughts on what fans can expect from the spinoff.

"We thought there was something there, seeing Jesus through the eyes of kids. We’re not going to expand on that in the mothership show. But what if we took time with that, in an animated show that was witty and fun and that adults could appreciate? We really wanted to get this right. We can’t afford for our second project to come out of the gate and people to go, ‘you know, it’s fine.’ But we really want to make sure that the audience really loves it," he stated.

The Chosen Adventures will premiere worldwide on October 17, 2025.

