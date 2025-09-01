What time will The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 release on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will make viewers witness Belly's new phase of life in episode 9. After the chaotic turn of events in last week's episode, big questions about Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad's next steps will be answered in the ninth episode.

A final trailer for the upcoming last three episodes of the season was unveiled by Prime Video recently, giving a glimpse at Belly's Paris chapter. While the different settings bring new experiences, the scars of the past and the absence of loved ones seem to be troubling her. Episode 9 will set the grounds for Belly's fate ahead.

Episode 9 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will release on September 3, 2025, at 12 am PT/3 am ET.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 release date and time

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@PrimeVideo)

Stuck in the roughest tempest of their journey, Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad had a lot to face in the eighth episode of season 3. While the wedding was a dream for the couple, big revelations brought all the plans crashing down for Belly and Jeremiah. With the anticipated ceremony cancelled, episode 9 will unravel the protagonists' new journey after the toughest experience of their lives.

Episode 9 will release on September 3, 2025. Here are the release timings of the upcoming episode for a few global regions:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) September 3, 2025 12:00 am PT United States (Eastern Time) September 3, 2025 3:00 am ET United Kingdom (BST) September 3, 2025 8:00 am BST Australia (AEST) September 3, 2025 5:00 pm AEST India (IST) September 3, 2025 12:30 pm IST Japan (JST) September 3, 2025 4:00 pm JST Central Europe (CEST) September 3, 2025 9:00 am CEST South Africa (SAST) September 3, 2025 9:00 am SAST

Including the upcoming part, there are three more episodes left in the series, with the finale set to release on September 11, 2025.

Where to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9?

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@PrimeVideo)

From Belly's fresh start to the other characters' position in the series, there is a lot that episode 9 will explore. Amidst the new changes and developments, episode 9 may also touch upon where the dynamics between the characters stand after all the challenges they went through till episode 8.

To watch the upcoming and previous episodes, viewers can access the series on Prime Video. At the price of $8.99/month, a basic subscription to the streaming platform can be taken. Furthermore, Prime Video also comes as a part of an Amazon Prime membership, which brings additional services for the users to enjoy.

Amazon Prime membership is available for the price of $14.99/month or $139/month. More offers, such as student discounts, can also be explored by interested users.

What to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9?

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@PrimeVideo)

Episode 9 will open doors to new chances and challenges for Belly. While Conrad decides to leave after his altercation with Jeremiah, Belly's revelation of having feelings for the former further breaks all hopes for the anticipated wedding in episode 8. As Jeremiah and Belly call off the wedding, the previous episode ended with the latter choosing to head to Paris.

The official final trailer by Prime Video promises that the last three episodes of the series are going to be full of unexpected developments and twists. While Belly's new life and friends in Paris are briefly shown in the trailer, the viewers can expect to witness more about the character's journey in the novel landscape.

Furthermore, there is also a question of where Jeremiah, Conrad, and the rest of the characters stand as Belly leaves for Paris. From their struggles to more surprising twists, expectations are high for what's coming next in the series.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video.

