The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs in the episode

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 unveiled the eighth episode on August 28, 2025. Belly and Jeremiah's wedding became the highlight of this season, with the latest episode revealing a major twist to the awaited event.

Traversing through the rehearsals and heading to the big day, episode 8 saw the characters face challenges at each step. Conrad's confession to Belly creates more problems, as the result of his actions unleashes chaos in the latest episode.

Throughout the ups and downs that the characters went through, songs by renowned music artists added an emotional touch to their story in this episode.

From Bon Iver's Skinny Love to Taylor Swift's cardigan, here are all the songs played in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Following the aftermath of Conrad's confessions, episode 8 brought the viewers to finally witness the wedding day. Mounting pressures turned heavy for Belly, pushing her to take difficult steps. With bigger twists changing the course of the wedding, viewers got to witness a myriad of emotions unfold in the latest episode.

Songs by some of the popular names in the music industry became an integral part of these emotional scenes in the recent episode of the show. Here's a list of all the songs from episode 8 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3:

us.(feat. Taylor Swift) - Gracie Abrams

With Or Without You - U2

making the bed - Olivia Rodrigo

Skinny Love - Bon Iver

Bizarre Love Triangle - New Order

Feels Like We Only Go Backwards - Tame Impala

Friday I'm in Love - Phoebe Brigers

cardigan - Taylor Swift

About The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

The eighth episode led to big revelations and intense altercations between Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad. After learning that Conrad still had feelings for her, Belly was confused and agitated by the situation. Conrad remained heartbroken by the developments, with even Taylor asking him to let Belly go.

Feeling the pressure of the situation, Belly goes through the entire rehearsal a day before the wedding. The couple also has dinner with their beloved, sharing a sweet moment before their big day.

While the situation kept matters tough for Belly and Conrad, the former finally opened up about the entire situation to Jeremiah. This majorly tenses up the situation, bringing some of the toughest moments for Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad.

As the episode comes to the final day of the wedding, things take a huge turn as big revelations and confrontations change the fate of the anticipated wedding. The episode ends with making the viewers eagerly await what's in store next for the characters.

Based on the novels by Jenny Han, the series stars Lola Tung as Belly, Christopher Briney as Conrad, Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah, and more.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video.

