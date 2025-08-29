While episode 8 ended in chaos, Susannah's letter to Conrad brings tears and drama in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 8 has brought Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad to one of the toughest junctures of their story. A confession turns their lives into chaos, causing repercussions on the wedding that Belly and Jeremiah had worked so hard for.

Big revelations came with bitter consequences, which altered the dynamics between the Fisher brothers and ultimately determined the final fate of the anticipated ceremony. Amidst the chaos, a touching element not only heightened the tension but also added an emotional depth to the story.

Susannah, the Fisher matriarch, left letters addressed to Jeremiah and Belly for their wedding day before she passed away. In a mix-up, Jeremiah ends up with his mother's letter addressed to Conrad for his wedding day. Susannah's words indirectly indicate Conrad's love for Belly, bringing several tough moments ahead in the episode.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8. Reader's discretion is advised.

How did Susannah's letter to Conrad lead to chaos in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 made the viewers witness all the wedding plans come crashing down after Jeremiah learnt about Conrad's confession. While Belly informed him about it a day ago, he went missing on the day of the wedding, adding to Belly's woes.

As the search for Jeremiah continued, Conrad managed to find him. The brothers get into a bitter argument over the turn of events. While pleading with him to return to the wedding, Conrad gives his brother Susannah's letter. The letters were hinted at in the second season, where their mother is briefly shown writing multiple letters on her deathbed.

While the viewers expect a heartfelt moment in this scene, things change when Jeremiah reveals that it was a letter by their mother addressed to Conrad, not him. Conrad is shown reading the letter, giving audiences a brief understanding of the content.

Belly's name is not directly mentioned in the letter, but Susannah's words strongly suggest she is referring to her. The letter was written for Conrad's wedding day. This also explained why Jeremiah had a negative reaction to it as he learnt that his mother was also suggesting the bond between Belly and Conrad.

While this is not the main reason, it becomes a strong catalyst in the wedding being called off at the end of the episode.

What was Susannah's letter to Conrad all about in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Susannah's letter proves to be a strong indicator of Conrad's love for Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. While the mix-up of letters raises tensions, Susannah's touching words remind the viewers of the bond that Conrad and Belly share.

Viewers get to see Susannah's heartfelt words to her eldest son on his wedding day. She starts in an excited tone, expressing the happiness she felt that her son found the love of his life.

Then, the mother goes on to describe her son's first experience of love, building the entire letter about it, which suggests that he is marrying his first love. Without mentioning her name, Susannah's simple and beautiful words hint strongly that she saw Conrad and Belly marrying in the future.

From expressing how she saw love for her son in Belly's eyes to giving tips and gift options, Susannah makes it clear that Conrad and Belly's bond was special for her.

As the confession turns things challenging for all, this letter leaves a lasting impact on Jeremiah. During their final moments in the episode, he even shared with Belly that Susannah mentioned how she saw Conrad in love only once, that too with Belly.

While the episode ended with the wedding getting cancelled, Susannah's letter played a huge role in the entire course of events.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video.

