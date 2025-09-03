The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has officially commenced Belly's Parisian chapter in the latest episode. Episode 9, released on September 3, 2025, unravels what the characters have been up to after the anticipated wedding was called off.

Ad

The series features Lola Tung as Belly, Christopher Briney as Conrad, and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah, along with other prominent cast members. Inspired by the literary works of Jenny Han, the show has now reached closer to its season finale with the release of episode 9.

With two more episodes to release, the tenth episode will drop on Prime Video on September 10, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 come out? Release timings for all regions

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Episode 9 shows Belly's struggles in Paris while the fresh wounds of the canceled wedding still hurt her. From Jeremiah's heartbroken state to Conrad's guilt, the episode depicts all that has happened as Belly and Jeremiah's marriage plans are shattered.

Ad

With each character in a new position in the story, fans await what could unfold next in the series. Episode 10 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will release on September 10, 2025.

Release timings for varied regions are listed below:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) September 10, 2025 12 am PT United States (Eastern Time) September 10, 2025 3 am ET United Kingdom (BST) September 10, 2025 8 am BST Australia (AEST) September 10, 2025 5 pm AEST India (IST) September 10, 2025 12:30 pm IST Japan (JST) September 10, 2025 4 pm JST Central Europe (CEST) September 10, 2025 9 am CEST South Africa (SAST) September 10, 2025 9 am SAST

Ad

To watch the series, viewers can subscribe to Prime Video through different plans and offers available. A subscription to the streaming platform is priced at $8.99/month. Amazon Prime membership, which includes Prime Video and other additional services, costs $14.99/month or $139/year. Interested users can also check student discounts and other offers.

How many episodes are left in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has brought Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad's story to a new juncture, raising doubts about what could happen next in their journey. As Belly decides to step away from her past and explore her future in Paris, Jeremiah still finds it difficult to handle his sorrow by the end of episode 9. Conrad remains confused about everything, unable to be of help to anyone.

Ad

As the series is coming to an end soon, the viewers may note that there are only two more episodes to release this season. The finale will be out on September 17, 2025.

Here's a list of the upcoming episodes and their release dates:

Episode Number Release Date Episode 10 September 10, 2025 Episode 11 September 17, 2025

Ad

Also read: The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 ending explained: Did Belly stay back in Paris?

A brief recap of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Episode 9 follows Belly's journey in Paris. As she takes off to France, matters in Cousins remain difficult. Jeremiah tries to drown his sorrow with drinks, but nothing he does helps him forget all that happened between him and Belly.

Ad

Conrad, ready to leave for California, learns about the wedding being canceled and rushes to help his brother. However, his presence just invites more trouble, with Steven and Taylor taking jabs at him for his actions.

Belly soon learns that the study abroad program she flew to enroll in had no space for her, making her situation worse. Meanwhile, Steven and Taylor make earnest efforts to support Jeremiah and also explore their relationship further.

Ad

As Belly decides to leave for home, her bag gets stolen, which leads her to four new friends who are set to have a prominent part in her journey in Paris. From the worsening character dynamics to the new challenges in Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad's lives, episode 9 has brought several major developments that set the base for what's coming ahead.

Major events to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

While episode 9 has ended with Belly choosing to stay back in Paris, the next set of episodes may deliver pivotal moments that will define the protagonist's final fate in season 3. With questions on what's next for Conrad, Jeremiah, and other characters, the viewers may have more to witness in the final two episodes.

Ad

Some of the expected plot developments for episode 10 are as follows:

Episode 10 will majorly explore what path Belly chooses to follow ahead in her life in Paris. From new friends to her painful sorrows of the past, the upcoming episode may focus on how the lead is handling herself after all that happened this season.

As seen in episode 9, Jeremiah is unable to overcome the pain of the canceled wedding. Episode 10 may explore what he will decide to do next and how his relationships with Belly and Conrad progress.

Conrad has left Cousins with a heavy heart by the end of episode 9. With a lot of guilt and feelings to handle, episode 10 is likely to shed more light on his personal story.

Steven and Taylor have become a couple once again in the latest episode. More heartfelt moments between the characters can be expected in the next episode.

Ad

While these developments are expected to happen in episode 10, fans may have many surprises and twists to witness in the next part.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More