Author Jenny Han's coming-of-age romance drama series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, is based on her best-selling trilogy of novels of the same name.

Lola Tung stars as Isabel “Belly” Conklin, who gets caught in a love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno. The series follows Belly’s journey through first love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. At its heart, it explores her evolving bond with the Fisher brothers, while also highlighting themes of friendship, family, and the mother–daughter relationship, all set against a summer backdrop.

The series features standout quotes that capture its themes of love and transition. Here is a list of the ten memorable quotes from The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

10 memorable quotes from The Summer I Turned Pretty

1) "For Belly, Conrad is the sun, and when the sun comes out, the stars disappear."

Lola Marie Tung as Belly Conklin in The Summer I Turned Pretty (Image via Instagram/@thesummeriturnedpretty)

Belly Conklin has harbored an unspoken love for Conrad Fisher for as long as she can remember. Growing up, their summers at Cousins Beach were the backdrop to her longing, a love as constant and radiant as the sun itself.

In season 1, episode 7 (Summer Love), during a debutante dance, Belly experiences a moment of clarity. In that scene, the line is delivered:

"For Belly, Conrad is the sun, and when the sun comes out, the stars disappear."

This expression crystallizes Belly's feelings for Conrad.

2) "Isn’t love supposed to be a little scary?"

Taylor Jewel and Belly Conklin in The Summer I Turned Pretty (Image via Instagram/@thesummeriturnedpretty)

Belly Conklin has always had feelings for Conrad Fisher, her longtime summer crush at Cousins Beach. Her best friend, Taylor, has always been there when Belly’s heart overwhelms her, offering advice and perspective.

After kissing Jeremiah, Belly feels a rush of confusion and excitement. In that moment, Taylor gently reminds her:

“Isn’t love supposed to be a little scary?”

This line is a revelation. It shows that Belly’s fear is normal. She has loved Conrad for a long time, and kissing his brother creates a new situation.

The quote appears in season 1, episode 6, where Taylor steps in during a moment of emotion.

3) “I thought this Summer was going to be like all the other Summers, but it’s not. Because I won’t let it be.”

Belly Conklin in The Summer I Turned Pretty (Image via Instagram/@thesummeriturnedpretty)

For most of her life, Belly Conklin has stayed in the background, watching others chase what they want while she holds herself back.

She is used to following along, letting others make the decisions, and staying safely on the sidelines. But this time feels different. In a defining moment of clarity and determination, she says:

“I thought this summer was going to be like all the other summers, but it’s not. Because I won’t let it be.”

This quote marks a turning point in the series and in Belly’s growth. It shows her taking control of her own story for the first time. Belly chooses to stop being an observer, to make her own choices, and to stop waiting for life to happen.

4) "You’re my best friend. There are times I want to be more."

A still fromt the show (Image via Instagram/@thesummeriturnedpretty)

In season 1, episode 7, Jeremiah opens up to Belly about his feelings after a summer of growing closer and sharing private moments together. Despite knowing about her history with Conrad, he chooses honesty, marking a new chapter in their relationship.

Many viewers see Jeremiah’s openness and kindness as proof he could be the right choice for her, making this confession a pivotal moment in the story.

5) "I wonder if this is how all crushes die. With a whimper, slowly and just like that gone."

Jeremiah Fisher, Belly Conklin, and Conrad Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty (Image via Instagram/@thesummeriturnedpretty)

Letting go of a crush can feel difficult, especially for someone like Belly Conklin, who feels emotion strongly. This moment shows a truth:

"I wonder if this is how all crushes die. With a whimper, slowly and just like that gone."

During this summer, Belly’s feelings for Conrad undergo a shift. Everything she once believed in, her certainty and her longing, begins to slip away. She is overwhelmed by her own emotions and uncertain of how to process them.

6) “God, do you memorize every single thing that I’ve ever said?”

A still from the TV show (Image via Instagram/@thesummeriturnedpretty)

Belly Conklin, who has had a long-term crush on him, has a sweet and somewhat awkward moment when he asks,

"God, do you memorize every single thing that I have ever said?"

After Belly reminds Conrad of his earlier remarks regarding smoking's detrimental effects on his health, the stage is set. Conrad knows Belly listens to him, even when it comes to things he doesn’t consider, as shown by his response.

The line shows the tension in their relationship while also pointing to their connection, Belly’s attention to him, and Conrad’s awareness of her.

7) "How do you know when it’s the right person?"

Conrad Fisher, Belly Conklin, Jeremiah Fisher (Image via Instagram/@thesummeriturnedpretty)

In The Summer I Turned Pretty, Belly Conklin faces a dilemma as she finds herself caught in a love triangle. Torn between her long-held feelings for Conrad Fisher and new emotions for his brother Jeremiah, she struggles to understand her own heart.

At one moment, Belly poses a difficult question:

"How do you know when it is the right person?"

This question shows the uncertainty of love, especially when choices feel unclear. During the summer, Belly struggles with her feelings for both brothers, spending time in her thoughts, trying to see who is right for her.

8) “You see how there’s no starting or ending point? You could travel endlessly around those curves. Goes on forever. That’s infinity.”

A still fro The Summer I Turned Pretty (Image via Instagram/@thesummeriturnedpretty)

In The Summer I Turned Pretty, the idea of infinity shows the bond between Belly Conklin and Conrad Fisher. This idea is expressed in a moment when Conrad explains:

"You see how there is no starting or ending point? You could travel endlessly around those curves. Goes on forever. That is infinity."

Their connection to this idea begins in childhood, when Conrad first tells Belly what infinity means. This idea grows when Conrad gives her a necklace for her birthday, showing a promise and the nature of their relationship.

9) “This place is always here for you.”

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty (Image via Instagram/@thesummeriturnedpretty)

Susannah Fisher’s words reflect the sense of home and belonging that Cousins Beach holds for the Conklin and Fisher families.

For Belly and the others, the beach house isn’t just a summer getaway; it is the backdrop to their most cherished memories and heartbreaks.

In season 2, Susannah’s reassurance carries even more weight, as the characters face change, loss, and uncertainty. Her reminder becomes a symbol of stability and comfort, anchoring everyone to a place that represents love and continuity even when life feels overwhelming.

10) “I don’t know how it happened, or when it happened. But now, you’re my favorite person.”

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin in The Summer I Turned Pretty (Image via Instagram/@thesummeriturnedpretty)

Steven’s confession captures the unexpected closeness that can blossom between friends. Throughout the series, Steven often provides comic relief and sibling banter, but moments like this reveal his vulnerability.

This line is spoken by Steven Conklin to Taylor Jewel during season 2, episode 6. In the middle of a lively party at Cousins Beach, he confesses his growing affection by saying:

“I don’t know how it happened or when it happened, but now you’re my favorite person.”

Interested viewers can watch three seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime Video.

