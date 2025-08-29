Jason Momoa's Chief of War season 1 episode 7 is set to premiere on Friday, September 5, 2025, at 12 am ET. The show continues to follow Ka’iana, a war chief navigating the dangerous politics of 18th-century Hawai’i, as he seeks to protect his homeland and family from internal and external threats.

In the previous episode, Kamehameha enacted the Law of the Splintered Paddle, which signified a different kind of justice and unity. Keoua's rebellion gained new momentum when he allied with the warriors of Kahekili in preparation for war. Meanwhile, Ka'iana found himself torn between his loyalty to Kamehameha and his familial obligations.

In Chief of War season 1 episode 7, viewers can expect more of the rising tensions in Kamehameha's pursuit of realistic peace, where war becomes a brutal reality. With betrayal, alliances shifting, and foreign influence on the horizon, only time will tell what the fate of the islands will be.

When does Chief of War season 1 episode 7 come out? Release time for all major time zones

Chief of War season 1 episode 7 will be released on September 5, 2025, at 12 am ET on Apple TV. However, release dates and times may vary based on the region.

Here's a breakdown of the release times across major time zones:

Region Release date and day Time Pacific Time (PT) September 4, Thursday 9 pm Eastern Time (ET) September 5, Friday 12 am UK (BST) September 5, Friday 4 am Central European Time (CET) September 5, Friday 6 am India (IST) September 5, Friday 9:30 am Australia (AEST) September 5, Friday 2 pm

Chief of War season 1 episode 7, will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+. The platform offers a 7-day free trial, after which it is available at $9.99/month in the United States. The content can also be accessed on the Apple TV app, smart TVs, streaming devices, and web browsers.

How many episodes are left in Chief of War season 1?

With the first season consisting of nine episodes, viewers can look forward to three more episodes after Chief of War season 1 episode 7 airs. The upcoming episodes will continue to expand on Ka'iana's storyline, political partnerships, and cultural tensions, making the remaining episodes something to eagerly anticipate.

A brief recap of Chief of War season 1 episode 6

Episode 6 sees tensions rise as Keoua sets Kohala's food supplies ablaze. Despite being urged to get ready for combat by Ka'iana and Moku, Kamehameha refuses to exact revenge. Guided by Ka'ahumanu and Kupuohi, he chooses to pursue peace instead, enshrined in the Law of the Splintered Paddle. It protects both commoners and chiefs and forbids killing unless necessary to defend life.

His goal of a united Hawai‘i based on trust rather than fear is reflected in the decision. To test this path, Kupuohi and Ka‘iana travel to Kau to negotiate with Keoua. However, Keoua's mockery of Ka‘iana's Westernised characteristics, rejection of reconciliation, and insistence that only the war god's mantle can guarantee his rule cause the mission to fail.

He misjudges the value of diplomacy due to his obsession with war and his father's legacy. Meanwhile, Kahekili's violence increases on Maui. As the rumours of rebellion intensify, his own son, Kupule, who works for the Maui chiefs, starts to worry. However, he is unable to publicly criticise Kahekili and continues to show him respect.

Kahekili’s paranoia is laid bare in his gruesome executions of suspected traitors, cementing his descent into tyranny. Isolated in his own house after being rejected by Kamehameha, Keoua teams up with Kahekili, who sends his fervent warrior, Opunui, to help him. As the chapter comes to a close, Kamehameha's tenuous peace is threatened by Keoua, Kahekili, and incoming foreign ships.

What to expect from Chief of War season 1 episode 7 (speculative)

Following the events of episode 6, tensions will likely escalate due to direct conflict between Kamehameha and Keoua. If so, this could serve as the first true test of peace established by the Law of the Splintered Paddle. Keoua is preparing to confront Kamehameha, and with Kahekili's warrior Opunui, they could pose a formidable challenge.

Chief of War season 1 episode 7 may explore whether Kamehameha can balance his vision of unity with the realities of war, forcing him to weigh ideals against survival. On a separate note, on Maui, there will likely be further unrest in Kahekili's court. If Kupule hesitates to confront his father, tensions could spiral out of control, with the island caught up in turmoil.

Hints about rebellion are a foreboding indication that power could soon shift dramatically. Episode 7 may cover betrayal, changing loyalties, and whether Kamehameha's fragile peace can survive the looming threat of war.

Chief of War season 1 episode 7 will be released on September 5, 2025, at midnight ET

