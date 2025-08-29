Chief of War season 1 episode 6 ending explained: Why did Kamehameha choose peace?

Chief of War season 1 episode 6 takes viewers to the verge of total war in Hawai‘i, as the hoarders loyal to Kamehameha set fire to his food storage stocked for the next military campaign. Kamehameha's council responds with increasing pressure for violent revenge. The show presents the tension between Kamehameha's dream of unification and Keoua's desire for war and power.

Although those closest to Kamehameha, like Ka‘ahumanu and Kupuohi, advocate for diplomacy and unifying women to make important decisions. Kamehameha ultimately makes a significant decision not to listen to the demands of his warrior chiefs and to choose a violent path. Kamehameha's decision to opt for peace is influenced by his own experience of violence and the advice of his counsellors.

He chooses peace not as a sign of weakness, but out of his strong desire to create a just and unified kingdom. Chief of War season 1 episode 6 highlights the Law of the Splintered Paddle, made by Kamehameha, which protects the commoners of society and signifies a new chapter of government when compassion is power.

What shattered the peace in Kau in Chief of War season 1 episode 6?

The journey to Kau is the core of Chief of War season 1 episode 6's conflict. Kupuohi hopes she can persuade Keoua to declare a cease-fire, whereas Ka'iana's perspective is decidedly pessimistic. Their arrival is strained from the beginning, with Ka'iana's pistol and Western attire constantly reminding him of his uneasy status between two worlds.

Keoua seizes on this immediately, mocking Ka‘iana’s foreign traits while outright rejecting Kupuohi’s entreaties for peace. His fixation on the god of war and his father’s legacy leaves no room for compromise. For Kupuohi, the failure is deeply personal as her attempt at diplomacy collapses in the very land where she once held influence.

The scene cements Keoua as a figure blinded by pride and bloodlust, while Ka‘iana’s warnings, once dismissed as paranoia, seem increasingly prescient. The breakdown leaves Hawai‘i more divided, forcing the audience to wonder how long Kamehameha’s patience for peace can withstand the certainty of war.

Maui's dynamic appears to shift in Chief of War season 1 episode 6

A still from Chief of War season 1 (Image via Apple TV)

While Kamehameha is deciding on his course of action, Maui’s royal council is falling apart under the reign of Kahekili. Cupule, his son, wrestles quietly with the loyalty of his father and the strife of bloodshed shaking the kingdom. Kahekili’s paranoia and prophecies take form with his displays of power, such as capturing and impaling rival chiefs to show what defiance brings.

Each action is a reminder to Kupule that Maui’s future is drenched in madness. Still, the prince hesitates. Even as one of the chiefs, Lima, calls for him to take the mantle and seize power before the kingdom falls, Kupule worries about tarnishing his father's legacy.

While Kahekili continues to push away his allies, he builds the right conditions for an uprising. What’s unclear is not if, but when the rebellion will take place and if Kupule, paralyzed by fear and respect, will lead it. His reluctance creates a profoundly human dimension to the narrative, causing concern for Maui’s equilibrium.

What happened to Keoua in Chief of War season 1 episode 6?

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Keoua has once again spurned efforts for accommodation while ravaging Kohala’s stockpiles. As a result, he finds no one to stand with him and faces political solitude. Keoua now has only one option, and that is sowing despair and giving in to Kahekili’s embrace. Initially, the partnership looks advantageous as Kahekili gains sway over Hawai'i, and Keoua obtains troops to face Kamehameha.

However, the imbalance of power is evident. Kahekili, delighted with the opportunity to weaken Kamehameha’s domain, sends his most violent lieutenant, Opunui, to lead the regiment. Viewers have the unpleasant impression that Opunui is a poison gift, representing Kahekili’s brutality rather than any true interest in Keoua’s cause. Keoua’s pride, along with the feeling that victory will earn him kingship, and the fate he has blind-signed, are things he cannot see.

Chief of War season 1 episode 6 positions Keoua’s decision as both tragic and short-sighted. Keoua has nothing to secure from violence other than the thin veneer of power, which is founded on the newly stripped away loyalty of anyone with true investment in the fight.

Chief of War season 1 episode 6, is available to stream on Apple TV+.

