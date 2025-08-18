Ka’iana’s family tree in Chief of War season 1, explained

Chief of War season 1 follows Jason Momoa's Ka'iana, a Native Hawaiian warrior on a mission to save the islands of Hawaii from colonization. The show covers a turbulent Hawai‘i from the late 18th century to the first years of the 19th century, where rival chiefdoms or Mokus ruled the islands prior to unification under Kamehameha the Great.

Bound by harsh religious laws and hierarchical systems, the kingdoms often engaged in violent clashes over politics. These wars, brewed amidst shaky politics and contested offers for succession, were intended for chiefs trying to make out who should rule the entirety of Hawai‘i. Chief of War season 1 encapsulates these times of political unrest and bloodshed, leading up to a unified Hawaiian Kingdom.

Ka'iana's family tree in Chief of War season 1 explored

Ka‘iana

Ka‘iana (Image via Apple TV)

Jason Momoa portrays Ka‘iana, a warrior chief of royal blood from Hawai‘i Island. At the start of the series, he lives in exile but returns to confront King Kahekili of Maui after witnessing atrocities committed against O‘ahu. Ka‘iana is defined by his rebellion against Kahekili, his loyalty to family, and his quest for independence.

His trajectory to date in Chief of War season 1 has him leading his band of fighters, brokering alliances, and ultimately finding common ground with Kamehameha in the larger battle to unify the islands. Ka'iana also journeyed overseas historically, to China and the Philippines, an aspect mentioned in the series.

Kupuohi (Wife of Ka‘iana)

Kupuohi (Image via Apple TV)

Kupuohi is Ka'iana's wife and warrior companion, who is seen as fiercely independent and admired by men and women alike. She accompanies him on his campaigns and stands by his command throughout. Ka'iana's half-brother Nāmākēhā has feelings for her.

Kekupuohi was famous in Hawaiian history for commanding an all-female battalion into battle for Kamehameha, which further solidifies her role as partner and warrior.

Nahi (Younger Half-Brother of Ka‘iana)

Nahi (Image via Apple TV)

Nahi accompanies Ka'iana and is devoted to him, but his storyline is about internal struggle. He becomes attracted to Heke, the younger sister of Kupuohi, and sees this as a distraction from his responsibilities. This romantic conflict provides a subplot to the narrative of Chief of War season 1, highlighting the crossroad of family obligation and personal interests within Ka'iana's faction.

Nāmākēhā (Half-Brother of Ka‘iana)

Nāmākēhā (Image via Apple TV)

Nāmākēhā is yet another of Ka'iana's half-brothers and a dedicated fighter. His conflict is far more intricate than that of Nahi in that he secretly loves Kupuohi, Ka'iana's wife. This brings with it an undertone of internal conflict between obedience to his brother and illicit personal wants. He is also portrayed as a guardian of family customs, anchoring him within cultural duty in spite of his emotional conflicts.

Heke (Sister-in-law of Ka‘iana)

Heke (Image via Apple TV)

Heke is Kupuohi’s younger sister, hence, Ka‘iana's sister-in-law. She enters the plotline precipitated by her unyielding pursuit of Nahi. It brings in a softer romance and interpersonal arc in Ka‘iana’s circle and illustrates how the complexities of love and family ties unwittingly interfere with the duties of warriors.

Keōua (Cousin of Ka‘iana)

Keōua (Image via Apple TV)

Keōua is related to Ka‘iana through their grandfather, a former king of Hawai‘i Island. This makes them cousins, despite being in an antagonistic relationship. In the series, Keōua acts as a stumbling block for Ka‘iāna’s goals, thwarting his plans for the islands’ unification under fair rule. Historically, Keōua was a rival with Ka‘iāna for power during this very fragile period, and Chief of War season 1 duly reflects this rivalry.

Kamehameha (Ka‘iana’s First Cousin)

Kamehameha (Image via Apple TV)

Chief of War season 1 depicts Kamehameha as the son of Keōua and thus Ka‘iana’s first cousin once-removed. His presence in the series develops toward his historical role as the unifier of Hawai‘i. Early in the season, he is cast as a younger man betrothed to Ka‘ahumanu. His arc remains under development; however, the significance will soon be realized once he aligns with Kaʻiana in uniting the islands.

Chief of War season 1 is available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

