Chief of War season 1 episode 4 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Jason Momoa's Chief of War season 1 episode 4, is set to premiere on Friday, August 15, 2025. The show follows Ka'iana, a war chief returning to 18th-century Hawai'i, where he finds his homeland ruled by the ruthless King Kahekili. After rejecting Kahekili’s tyranny in the previous episodes, Ka'iana survives a symbolic cliff dive and begins a transformative journey. Paralleling this, Ka'ahumanu, a young woman bound by tradition, is propelled by prophecy toward leadership and resistance.In the previous episode, Ka'iana gained the expertise of the use of guns overseas to combat King Kahekili. Meanwhile, political animosity increased in Hawai'i with the rise of Kamehameha and his engagement to Ka'ahumanu.Chief of War season 1 episode 4, could potentially see tensions rise between Kamehameha's leadership claim, Ka'iana's attempt to gain weapons and power, and the ongoing effects of Western colonization and trade on the island, laying the groundwork for seismic changes in Hawai'i's destiny.When does Chief of War season 1 episode 4 come out? Release time for all major time zones View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChief of War season 1 episode 4, will be released on August 15, 2025, at midnight ET on Apple TV. However, the release date and timings will vary based on the time zones.Here's a breakdown of the release times across major time zones:RegionRelease date and dayTimePacific Time (PT)August 14, 2025, Thursday9 pmEastern Time (ET)August 15, 2025, Friday12 amUK (BST)August 15, 2025, Friday 4 amCentral European Time (CET) August 15, 2025, Friday 6 amIndia (IST) August 15, 2025, Friday 9:30 amAustralia (AEST) August 15, 2025, Friday 2 pmChief of War season 1 episode 4 will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+. The platform offers a 7-day free trial, after which it costs $9.99/month in the United States. The content can be accessed on the Apple TV app, available on smart TVs, streaming devices, and web browsers.How many episodes are left in Chief of War season 1?With the first season consisting of 9 episodes, viewers can look forward to five more episodes after Chief of War season 1 episode 4 airs. The installments will continue to expand on Ka'iana's storyline, political partnerships, and cultural tensions, making the remaining episodes something to eagerly anticipate.A brief recap of Chief of War season 1 episode 3A still from the show (Image via Instagram/@appletv)In Chief of War season 1 episode 3, the action begins months after Ka'iana's explosive exit from the Hawaiian Islands. The episode begins with Ka'iana training with rifles on a British vessel, which he believes will grant him the power to defeat King Kahekili, who manipulated and betrayed him in the past.While overseas, Ka'iana makes friends with Tony, a former slave and outcast like himself, who instructs him in English and lends a helping hand. Ka'iana also meets Marley, a crewman whose greed and racism threaten him. In a Spanish port city known as Zamboanga, Ka'iana encounters Vai, a Hawaiian woman who has embraced European mercantile practices and seeks to establish trade connections between the English and Hawai'i to export sandalwood.Vai proposes to provide Ka'iana with the firearms he desires in return for his assistance in persuading Hawaiian chiefs to initiate trade. Meanwhile, in Hawai'i, the dying king is close to death, and a battle for succession arises between Keōua and Kamehameha.Ka'ahumanu, betrothed by her father Moku to Kamehameha, is troubled by a prophecy foretelling that she will never have a son, and fears she will not be able to birth sons as required of the queen. The episode concludes with the politically charged wedding of Kamehameha and Ka'ahumanu, intended to unify the islands against common enemies.Major events to expect from Chief of War season 1 episode 4 (speculative)A still from the show (Image via Instagram/@appletv)Based on the events of episode 3, Chief of War season 1 episode 4 can venture into the growing power struggle between the Hawaiian Kingdoms. Kamehameha can be expected to have more difficulties as he grapples with his increased responsibilities and political unrest. Meanwhile, Ka'iana may be observed ramping up his pursuit of Tony amidst the threats from opportunists such as Marley in foreign territories.The episode can also delve deeper into the shifting alliances and personal conflicts among chiefs, especially surrounding the secret marriage of Kamehameha and Ka'ahumanu. Viewers may see how these personal and political tensions impact the broader goal of unifying the islands.Additionally, Ka'iana's dilemma over Vai's offer and his conscience can lead to precarious decisions that affect his path home. Overall, episode 4 will more than likely raise the stakes, mixing political subterfuge, personal turmoil, and the specter of outside forces determining Hawai'i's destiny.Chief of War season 1 episode 4, will release on Apple TV on August 15, 2025.