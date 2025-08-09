Where was Chief of War season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Chief of War season 1 premiered on Apple TV+ on August 1, 2025. The story centers on Kaʻiana, a Native Hawaiian warrior portrayed by Jason Momoa.

Ad

The ensemble cast includes Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Cliff Curtis, Kaina Makua, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Te Kohe Tuhaka, Moses Goods, and James Udom.

Co-created by Momoa and Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, this nine-episode historical drama blends intense action with rich cultural storytelling. Although set in Hawaii, the series was filmed in both New Zealand and Hawaii to accurately capture the islands' landscapes.

Every major filming location where Chief of War season 1 was shot

Bay of Islands, New Zealand

Ad

Trending

Chief of War (Image via Apple TV)

The Bay of Islands, located in New Zealand's North Island, is the main setting for most of Chief of War season 1. The subtropical islands, coastal waterways, and green hills of the area were used to make landscapes resembling those of 18th-century Hawaii. Because the area's landscapes remain intact, the production team was able to recreate the Hawaiian setting before modern times without using a lot of special effects.

Ad

Scenes of political assemblies, key military situations, and periods of spiritual introspection were filmed here. The Bay of Islands' distant beaches and woodlands are just as beautiful as Hawaii's but easier to film in.

This place has been used in numerous historical and adventure shows besides Chief of War season 1. It is typically chosen for its maintained natural scenery and connections to Māori culture.

Kalapana Lava Fields, Hawaii

Jason Momoa stars as Ka'iana in Chief of War (Image via Apple TV)

Most of the filming for Chief of War season 1 took place outside the U.S., although Hawaii remained an important part of the story's visual and cultural grounding. The Kalapana Lava Fields on the Big Island feature stunning volcanic rock formations and ocean vistas that go on for miles. These fields were employed for some of Ka'iana's journey's most intense battle scenes and moments of change.

Ad

The black granite was rough and different from the green plants seen in other filming locations, giving the series a wide range of colors. It also highlighted the show's themes of survival, perseverance, and the power of nature in Hawaiian history, which stand out even more.

Other New Zealand filming sites

Chief of War season 1 (Image via Apple TV)

The Bay of Islands was the primary location in New Zealand, but several smaller, lesser-known spots on the North Island were also used to bring Chief of War season 1 to life. The producers chose forested areas and coastal cliffs because they looked like Hawaii in the past and were easy to travel to for large-scale operations.

Ad

These places let the crew capture big battle formations, canoe landings, and community gatherings without contemporary buildings getting in the way.

What is Chief of War season 1 all about?

Chief of War (Image via Apple TV)

Chief of War season 1 tells the story of Ka’iana, a Native Hawaiian warrior and ali‘i (chief), navigating the turbulent era of Hawaiian unification in the late 1700s. As foreign influence grows and rival chiefs vie for control, Ka’iana’s loyalties are tested. The series follows his alliances, conflicts, and ultimate role in shaping the islands’ fate.

Ad

The historical drama draws inspiration from real events surrounding the rise of King Kamehameha I and the eventual unification of Hawaii between 1782 and 1810. While certain dialogues and character arcs are dramatized for storytelling purposes, the political intrigue, cultural practices, and significant battles reflect documented history.

Jason Momoa leads a predominantly Polynesian cast, including Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Kaina Makua, and Cliff Curtis. The production makes extensive use of the Hawaiian language, traditional dress, and cultural protocols to immerse viewers in the period.

Ad

Chief of War season 1 is now available for online streaming on Apple TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More