Alien: Earth season 1 episode 6 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 6 will likely continue Morrow's storyline as he tries to break into Prodigy to retrieve the Xenomorphs. The series, set in the year 2120, explores themes of human synthetics, cyborgs, alien invasions, and corporate politics. In the previous episode, viewers are taken back in time to witness the alien attacks aboard the Maginot 17 days before it crashes into Earth.

Meanwhile, Morrow's backstory is explored in some detail, and episode 5 ends with him determined to get his life's work back to Weyland Yutani from Prodigy. Alien: Earth season 1 episode 6, releasing on FX and Hulu at 8 pm ET on September 9, 2025, will likely pursue these plotlines while also uncovering hidden mysteries about the Xenomorphs and Morrow's loyalty to Weyland Yutani.

When does Alien: Earth season 1 episode 6 come out? Release time for all major time zones

The Maginot crew (Image via Instagram/@ fxnetworks)

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 6 will be released on FX and Hulu on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT. Timings may vary depending on the time zones in which viewers are.

Here are the release timings for different time zones:

Region and time zone Release date Release time United States (PT) September 9, 2025 5 PM United States (CT) September 9, 2025 7 PM United States (ET) September 9, 2025 8 PM United Kingdom (BST) September 10, 2025 1 AM Central Europe (CET) September 10, 2025 2 AM Japan (JST) September 10, 2025 9 AM Australia (ACST) September 10, 2025 9:30 AM

Successive episodes will be released every Tuesday on FX.

How many episodes are left to air in Alien: Earth season 1?

With the release of the fifth episode on September 2, 2025, there are a total of three episodes left to air in Alien: Earth season 1. The installments will continue to expand on Wendy's storyline, corporate rivalries, Morrow's personal vendetta, and Xenomorphs being experimented with, making the remaining episodes something fans eagerly anticipate.

A brief recap of Alien: Earth season 1 episode 5

Richa Moorjani as Zoya Zaveri in episode 5 (Image via Hulu)

Episode 5 of Alien: Earth, titled In Space, No One., takes viewers 17 days prior to the USCSS Maginot crash. This installment is presented from security officer Morrow's point of view, and starts with his sudden wake-up from cryosleep to discover the ship descending into disaster. There is a fire raging, alien specimens have escaped, and the captain has been killed in a facehugger attack.

Executive officer Zoya Zaveri takes command as the crew struggles, but her personal attachment to Bronski, another infected crewmember, leads to disastrous decisions. When Bronski’s cryosleep chamber bursts open, a Xenomorph is unleashed, triggering a chain of grotesque deaths, including toxic parasite infestations and insect-borne contamination.

Morrow eventually uncovers sabotage by Petrovich, who allied with rival corporation Prodigy after losing his wife to alien research. Petrovich intends to drive the Maginot into Prodigy territory, but Morrow kills him before the vessel crashes.

In addition to this, the episode provides Morrow's sad backstory, such as the loss of his daughter in a fire when he was away. The ending brings things back to the present, as Morrow vows allegiance to Weyland-Yutani and sets out to attack Prodigy, solidifying his position as enforcer and survivor.

Major events to expect from Alien: Earth season 1 episode 6 (speculative)

In Alien: Earth season 1 episode 6, Morrow can be expected to probe further into Prodigy's operations, juggling his allegiance to Weyland-Yutani with his personal grudge against Boy Kavalier. The episode may explore the duality of his character, with Morrow being both a dutiful corporate soldier and a haunted man.

Slightly's wavering loyalty may become the center point, as his association with Morrow draws him closer to perilous decisions. The enigmatic T. Ocellus creature might find itself with a more active role, its motivations uncertain, whether it sees humans as allies, tools, or prey. Wendy's strange connection with Xenomorphs is another element the episode might explore.

The tensions are bound to rise with the impending danger of Xenomorph multiplication on Earth, fueling the conflict between corporate exploitation and human existence. Alien: Earth season 1 episode 6 may consider how far institutions will go in extending the limits of science and ethics, laying the groundwork for a larger conflict where trust is the scarcest resource.

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 6 will premiere on FX and Hulu on September 9, 2025.

