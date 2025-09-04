The Curious Case of… - The Doomsday Cat Cult Episode 6 - A detailed case overview

The Curious Case of... turns to The Doomsday Cat Cult in Episode 6, tracing allegations around a church-turned-cat rescue network and its leader, Sheryl Ruthven. The episode outlines the claims, the timeline, and what former members say happened within the group.

Ad

The episode re-airs on Investigation Discovery on Thursday, September 4 at 8 pm ET, followed by The Curious Case of… The Doomsday Cat Cult Part 2 at 9 pm ET. The episode originally aired on February 17, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Final Moments - A Fatal Shopping Trip - Season 1 episode 4: A detailed case overview

How The Curious Case of… frames The Doomsday Cat Cult

The program profiles Ruthven, once known as Sheryl Walker, and the church she launched after a split in her previous congregation. Former members say she claimed direct messages from God and punished dissent by pushing people out. The same accounts describe a later rebrand to the Oneness Foundation and strict control over holidays and practices, with a growing focus on animal rescue under the name Eva’s Eden. These points mirror reporting that tracks the church-to-rescue path and the leadership claims made along the way, as reported by The Cinemaholic.

Ad

Beliefs about cats take center stage. The Tri-City Herald reported that former members stated Ruthven taught that cats are divine protectors tied to the 144,000 souls in Revelation, a teaching they claim was evident in her writings and talks. The group disputed the accusations, but the article also noted that the rescue’s website and social accounts went dark after media inquiries, which became part of the public record from that period, according to Tri-City Herald (September 2016).

Ad

Ruthven taught that cats are divine protectors. (Image via Unsplash)

Timeline and tactics

The timeline shown in the episode tracks a move from Washington state to Tennessee in the mid-2010s. Reporting from Whatcom News describes how families in Washington said loved ones relocated with the group and then cut off contact. At the same time, a Facebook page by former followers collected testimonies under the question “Is There a Cult in Columbia, TN?”, a detail that situates the public dispute in that era.

Ad

Accounts of worship practices also surface. Sojourners reported former members’ claims that Ruthven pushed extreme loyalty, including foot-kissing rituals, and had once mixed a drop of her blood into communion wine during services. The Cinemaholic adds that she preached veganism, assigned shelter work as a spiritual duty, and, after a beloved cat died, attached apocalyptic meaning to cat care at Eva’s Eden.

Questions raised by The Curious Case of... reporting

The broadcast leans on material that has circulated for years. The Tri-City Herald summarized allegations that Ruthven called herself a messiah figure and predicted a new Eden after an end-times event, while also noting a formal denial from the rescue and comments from a family treasurer defending the work with animals. Whatcom News captured the split view in the Pacific Northwest, where some locals viewed a standard nonprofit rescue, while others saw it as a front tied to the church.

Ad

The Curious Case of… show cover image (Image via HBO)

Across these sources, two themes appear again and again. One is the blend of ministry language with rescue logistics. The other is the dispute between former members and current defenders. The episode places those strands side by side without issuing a verdict, consistent with the record shown in prior reporting.

Ad

Where to watch The Curious Case of…

Investigation Discovery lists The Curious Case of... The Doomsday Cat Cult on Thursday, September 4, at 8 pm ET, with The Doomsday Cat Cult Part 2 at 9 pm ET. The same night block also includes The Curious Case of… Bam Margera at 10 pm ET, which is separate from this case and focuses on addiction and treatment in a different profile.

Ad

The Curious Case of... can also be streamed on Hulu, HBO Max, HBO Max Amazon Channel, Discovery+ Amazon Channel, YouTube TV, Philo, and Discovery+. There is also an option to watch the show for free with ads on Investigation Discovery. The show can also be digitally purchased on Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

Episode (S1) ET CT MT PT AKT HST The Curious Case of…: The Doomsday Cat Cult (Ep 6) 8:00 PM 7:00 PM 6:00 PM 5:00 PM 4:00 PM 3:00 PM The Curious Case of…: The Doomsday Cat Cult Part 2 (Ep 6) 9:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 PM 6:00 PM 5:00 PM 4:00 PM The Curious Case of…: Bam Margera (Ep 1) 10:00 PM 9:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 PM 6:00 PM 5:00 PM

Ad

Based on Investigation Discovery’s Eastern feed schedule. Local carriage may vary.

Also read: The brutal death of Angela Craig - A detailed case overview

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More