Kathryn Sinkevitch's crime - A detailed case overview

Kathryn Sinkevitch anchors Snapped Season 31 Episode 22, which traces the December 2016 shooting of former boyfriend Michael Agerter inside his Maricopa, Arizona garage. Investigators built a case on video, workplace records, and phone activity. A jury later found Sinkevitch guilty of first-degree murder, and a judge imposed life in prison without parole, according to Associated Press.

The episode originally aired on December 11, 2022, and re-aired on Monday, September 1, at 11:15 pm on Oxygen. The broadcast follows how a paternity fight and months of friction set the stage for the ambush.

Snapped key art (Image via Oxygen)

Kathryn Sinkevitch's case background

Michael Agerter and Kathryn Sinkevitch met in Arizona and began dating in 2013. Their relationship later unraveled as a pregnancy and custody plans sparked frequent disputes, as recounted on Snapped. In April 2016, Agerter secured an order of protection while seeking to formalize parental rights after the child’s birth, per Associated Press (June 8, 2019).

Family members told the show that arguments escalated after Agerter moved to Maricopa and installed exterior cameras. The custody case put focus on DNA testing and future visitation. Oxygen reported that paternity testing had been ordered by the family court and that Agerter planned to comply.

The day of the shooting

On December 16, 2016, Agerter pulled into his garage after an afternoon errand. He was on the phone with his sister when the attack happened. She heard an exclamation, then three shots, according to Oxygen. Home video captured a hooded figure sprinting from a white van toward the garage as Agerter arrived, then fleeing seconds later.

Reporting in the Arizona Daily Independent described the same clip and the brief window between arrival and gunfire (Oct. 29, 2020).

Neighbors described three shots and a vehicle speeding away. (Image via Pixels)

Neighbors described three shots and a vehicle speeding away. Officers found Agerter slumped in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound near the back of his head. There were no signs of theft inside the home, as detailed on Snapped.

Investigation and the arrest of Kathryn Sinkevitch

Detectives mapped movement across the Phoenix area using surveillance and workplace logs tied to Kathryn Sinkevitch. Security video at her job showed a coworker’s white van leaving the lot in the early afternoon and returning around 3:19 pm, with keycard records indicating activity during the absence.

Footage later showed Sinkevitch reentering the building almost immediately after the van returned, Arizona Daily Independent reported (Oct. 29, 2020). Oxygen noted that Sinkevitch’s phone was off during the relevant window and that her work computer had searches about making a phone untraceable.

Investigation and the arrest of Kathryn Sinkevitch (Image via Pixels)

A search found gunshot residue on a hoodie in the van and another hoodie seized from Sinkevitch, as summarized by Arizona Daily Independent (Oct. 29, 2020). Investigators also recovered stolen plates from her vehicle. Four days after the killing, Maricopa Police, assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested Sinkevitch in Avondale on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to AZcentral (Dec. 2016).

Kathryn Sinkevitch's verdict and current status

Jurors convicted Kathryn Sinkevitch on May 7, 2019. The court issued a natural life sentence, meaning no parole, Associated Press reported. On appeal, a three-judge panel affirmed the conviction and sentence, with coverage of the decision published by the Arizona Daily Independent.

Oxygen reported that paternity testing later confirmed Agerter as the child’s father and that Agerter’s parents have raised the child.

The Snapped episode Kathryn Sinkevitch is available on Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, fuboTV, NBC, Oxygen, YouTube TV, and Hulu. Digital purchase options include Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Fandango.