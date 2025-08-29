Rex Heruermann's brutal crime - A detailed case overview ahead of The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets

The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets returns to TV with a re-air that revisits a case tied to Long Island’s most publicized serial homicides. This article condenses the allegations made by officials about Rex Heuermann, the charges he faces, and what new viewers can expect to see when the three-part series airs again.

The re-air begins Sunday, August 31, on Oxygen, then continues Monday, September 1. Episodes also stream on Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus.

Case facts before The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets

In December 2010, police searching the Ocean Parkway corridor near Gilgo Beach found four women, later called the “Gilgo Four.” More remains surfaced in March and April 2011 in Suffolk and Nassau counties. The investigation stretched across years.

In July 2023, Suffolk County authorities arrested Manhattan architect Rex Heuermann and announced initial murder charges tied to three victims, with a fourth case named in court filings soon after, according to The New York Times (July 14, 2023). Heuermann has pleaded not guilty.

In 2024, prosecutors added more counts involving earlier victims. These filings extended the timeline back to the 1990s and to sites beyond Gilgo Beach, according to CNN. By December 2024, another indictment added the 2000 killing of Valerie Mack, as reported by NBC.

Scene from The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets (Image via @Peacock YouTube)

Evidence and charges around Heuermann before

The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets

Court records describe several strands of evidence. A witness description of a first-generation Chevrolet Avalanche pointed investigators to a truck registered to Heuermann. Phone analysis linked burner numbers used to contact victims with locations tied to Massapequa Park and midtown Manhattan.

Investigators also cited “taunting” calls made from a victim’s phone in 2009 near Midtown sites. DNA testing compared a hair recovered from burlap wrapping to DNA taken from a discarded pizza crust, with results prosecutors say are consistent with Heuermann’s profile, according to CNN (June 6, 2024) and NBC News (July 14, 2023).

Additional filings describe mitochondrial DNA consistent with hair from Heuermann’s household found on or near several victims, with prosecutors stating the family was out of state when key crimes occurred and proposing secondary transfer as a possible path, according to CBS News’ “48 Hours” report updated in 2025 (April 12, 2025). Heuermann remains held as the cases move toward trial. He maintains his innocence.

Where to watch The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets

Oxygen’s re-air pairs the first two hours on Sunday and runs all three on Monday night. Streaming is available on Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus.

Re-air schedule on Oxygen

Date Time Episode Title Notes Sunday, Aug 31 6:00 PM S1 E1 Monster Among Us Re-air Sunday, Aug 31 7:15 PM S1 E2 House of Secrets Re-air Monday, Sep 1 5:30 PM S1 E1 Monster Among Us Re-air Monday, Sep 1 6:45 PM S1 E2 House of Secrets Re-air Monday, Sep 1 8:00 PM S1 E3 The Good Wife Re-air

The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets Episode 3: The Good Wife (Image via Peacock)

The three-part series premiered on June 10, 2025. Episode 1, Monster Among Us, recounts the search that uncovered the Gilgo Four and the wider discovery of remains. Episode 2, House of Secrets, follows the arrest and the first public statements from Heuermann’s family.

Episode 3, The Good Wife, centers on the family’s response as the case file grows. The docuseries places the Ocean Parkway findings, the witness truck description, and the cell phone record patterns alongside later DNA testing, mirroring details reported by national outlets and court documents. It presents these events without a verdict, while the legal process continues.

Watch The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets on Oxygen on Sunday, August 31, and Monday, September 1.

