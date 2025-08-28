Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story - Full list of cast

Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story is a six-part BBC drama about the 2017 abduction of British model Chloe Ayling. It begins with her trip to Milan for a fake photo shoot, shows her days in captivity, and covers the public doubt she faced after returning home. The show first aired on BBC Three in August 2024 and is now available on BBC iPlayer.

The case at its core is documented. Ayling was lured to an address in Milan, drugged, taken to a house near Turin, and held for six days while a ransom was demanded. Polish brothers Łukasz and Michał Herba were later convicted in Italy, with the principal conviction reported in 2018, according to BBC News.

The drama also portrays the skepticism that met Ayling after release, a theme widely covered in UK outlets, including BBC News interviews published in 2024 that described ongoing abuse and doubt years later.

Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story cast and characters

1) Nadia Parkes as Chloe Ayling

Portrays the model at age 20, from the Milan trip through interviews and the legal process that followed. Media reactions and on-air questioning are part of her arc, as noted in UK features and interviews in 2024, including BBC News (11 August 2024).

Chloe (Nadia Parkes) (Image via BBC/River Pictures)

2) Adrian Edmondson as Phil Green

Plays Ayling’s agent, who interacted with emails and logistics around the booking that preceded the trip to Italy.

3) Nigel Lindsay as Adrian Sington

Represents a publishing and media adviser figure tied to post-case handling and public messaging.

4) Julian Świeżewski as Łukasz Herba

Depicts the main kidnapper, later convicted in Italy. Court reporting cited his claims and the ransom demand that formed part of the case, according to BBC News.

Md/Lukasz (Julian Świeżewski) & Chloe (Nadia Parkes) (Image via BBC/River Pictures)

5) Jaroslaw Ciepichal as Michał Herba

Plays the brother linked to the abduction through evidence and a later conviction in Italy.

6) Robert Glenister as Piers Morgan

Appears as the presenter interviewing Ayling on breakfast TV, reflecting widely viewed moments that shaped public opinion.

7) Louise Delamere as Susanna Reid

Appears as the co-presenter during broadcast segments tied to the UK media response.

8) Olive Gray as Amber

Plays a friend and supportive presence as the story moves from Italy back to London.

Supporting cast:

Christine Tremarco as Bea

Lorenzo Richelmy as Francesco Pesce/Francesco

Sergio Romano as Prosecutor Storari

Emmanuele Aita as Gianluca

Eleonora Romandini as Nicoletta

Enzo Squillino Jr. as Pellegrino

Laura Mazzi as Serena

Marit Nissen as Katia

Jonathan Slinger as Met Detective

Narinder Samra as Special Task Force Detective

Alex Gok as Ben

Alessandro Lombardo as President

Al Coppola as Costa Mer

Michelle Asante as Ashley

Ed Eales White as Michael

Noel White as Nigel

The series was created for BBC Three by writer Georgia Lester and director Al Mackay, with BBC Studios producing. Filming took place in the UK and Italy. The project proceeded with Ayling’s agreement and uses a mix of police interviews, court materials, and dramatized scenes to stitch events into a single run.

UK viewing is simple. All six parts of Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story stream now on BBC iPlayer.

For the US audience, Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story lands on AMC+ on August 28, 2025, with availability via Roku Premium Channel and Philo.

