Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story - Full list of cast

Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story is a six-part BBC drama about the 2017 abduction of British model Chloe Ayling. It begins with her trip to Milan for a fake photo shoot, shows her days in captivity, and covers the public doubt she faced after returning home. The show first aired on BBC Three in August 2024 and is now available on BBC iPlayer.
The case at its core is documented. Ayling was lured to an address in Milan, drugged, taken to a house near Turin, and held for six days while a ransom was demanded. Polish brothers Łukasz and Michał Herba were later convicted in Italy, with the principal conviction reported in 2018, according to BBC News.
The drama also portrays the skepticism that met Ayling after release, a theme widely covered in UK outlets, including BBC News interviews published in 2024 that described ongoing abuse and doubt years later.
Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story cast and characters
1) Nadia Parkes as Chloe Ayling
Portrays the model at age 20, from the Milan trip through interviews and the legal process that followed. Media reactions and on-air questioning are part of her arc, as noted in UK features and interviews in 2024, including BBC News (11 August 2024).
2) Adrian Edmondson as Phil Green
Plays Ayling’s agent, who interacted with emails and logistics around the booking that preceded the trip to Italy.
3) Nigel Lindsay as Adrian Sington
Represents a publishing and media adviser figure tied to post-case handling and public messaging.
4) Julian Świeżewski as Łukasz Herba
Depicts the main kidnapper, later convicted in Italy. Court reporting cited his claims and the ransom demand that formed part of the case, according to BBC News.
5) Jaroslaw Ciepichal as Michał Herba
Plays the brother linked to the abduction through evidence and a later conviction in Italy.
6) Robert Glenister as Piers Morgan
Appears as the presenter interviewing Ayling on breakfast TV, reflecting widely viewed moments that shaped public opinion.
7) Louise Delamere as Susanna Reid
Appears as the co-presenter during broadcast segments tied to the UK media response.
8) Olive Gray as Amber
Plays a friend and supportive presence as the story moves from Italy back to London.
Supporting cast:
- Christine Tremarco as Bea
- Lorenzo Richelmy as Francesco Pesce/Francesco
- Sergio Romano as Prosecutor Storari
- Emmanuele Aita as Gianluca
- Eleonora Romandini as Nicoletta
- Enzo Squillino Jr. as Pellegrino
- Laura Mazzi as Serena
- Marit Nissen as Katia
- Jonathan Slinger as Met Detective
- Narinder Samra as Special Task Force Detective
- Alex Gok as Ben
- Alessandro Lombardo as President
- Al Coppola as Costa Mer
- Michelle Asante as Ashley
- Ed Eales White as Michael
- Noel White as Nigel
The series was created for BBC Three by writer Georgia Lester and director Al Mackay, with BBC Studios producing. Filming took place in the UK and Italy. The project proceeded with Ayling’s agreement and uses a mix of police interviews, court materials, and dramatized scenes to stitch events into a single run.
UK viewing is simple. All six parts of Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story stream now on BBC iPlayer.
For the US audience, Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story lands on AMC+ on August 28, 2025, with availability via Roku Premium Channel and Philo.