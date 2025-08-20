5 key details about Shauna Howe's brutal killing ahead of People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s returns to the Shauna Howe case with 1992: Devil at the Crossroads. The episode premieres Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 8 pm ET/PT on Investigation Discovery, with an encore early Thursday at 3 am ET/PT.

The series revisits high-profile cases from the decade, one year at a time. Each hour draws on police files, courtroom transcripts, and period reporting to map what investigators documented and how the timeline formed. The Shauna Howe episode follows that approach, outlining the Oil City abduction, the three-day search, the DNA breakthrough years later, and the verdicts that closed the case.

5 case facts for 1992: Devil at the Crossroads People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s

In October 1992, Howe went missing after a Girl Scouts Halloween Event and was found murdered three days later underneath a railroad trestle in Rockland Township. Here are five chilling details about the case:

1) The abduction happened two blocks from her home

Witness Dan Paden saw a man grab a girl near West First and Reed Streets around 8 pm, on October 27, 1992. That eyewitness account anchored the opening timeline and helped define the search zone, according to The Derrick reporting on the renewed probe (March 16, 2002).

2) DNA moved the case a decade later

A lab match in 2002 linked genetic material from evidence to James O'Brien, which intensified the activity of state police and the FBI, according to The Derrick. That lab result shifted the case from long-stalled leads to named suspects.

Shauna Howe's Murder & Crime Scene in People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s (Image via @AETV)

3) A co-defendant testified after a plea

Eldred "Ted" Walker later pleaded guilty to kidnapping and third-degree murder and agreed to testify that he grabbed Howe and handed her to the O'Brien brothers. The prosecution's opening outlined the plea and the supporting evidence against the brothers, according to Erie Times-News coverage of the 2005 trial (October 11, 2005).

4) A jury conviction followed on multiple counts

In 2005, James and Timothy O'Brien were found guilty of kidnapping, s*xual assault, and murder. They received life sentences without parole, as reported by the Erie Times-News (April 7, 2006).

5) The crime reshaped local Halloween for years

Oil City restricted trick-or-treating to daylight for more than a decade. Night hours were reinstated in 2008 after a successful petition, according to NBC News and the Associated Press, as reported in The New York Times (October 29, 2008).

Lead Investigator Walks Through Shauna Howe Murder & Crime Scene (Image via @AETV)

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s highlights investigations that shaped that decade's crime coverage. Shauna Howe's case spans a rapid abduction, a three-day search, a recovery site under a rail trestle, and a long path to trial.

Court accounts describe a fall from the bridge and injuries consistent with impact, as presented by prosecutors and a forensic pathologist at trial, according to the Erie Times-News (October 11, 2005). The broadcast uses those records to map how evidence, including DNA and witness statements, built toward the 2005 verdict while documenting the community effects that lasted well beyond the arrests.

Where to watch People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s

Investigation Discovery lists 1992: Devil at the Crossroads during the current weekly block. The schedule features a first-run hour on ID at 8 pm ET/PT, followed by an overnight encore at 3 am ET/PT the next day. Channel guides vary by provider, so local listings determine exact placement and any same-night repeats.

Date Time (ET/PT) Episode (with season/ep) Status Wed, August 20 8 pm 1992: Devil at the Crossroads (S1 • E3) New Thu, August 21 3 am 1992: Devil at the Crossroads (S1 • E3) Encore Sat, August 23 11 am 1992: Devil at the Crossroads (S1 • E3) Encore

Season 1 is not confirmed for on-platform streaming at this time. Linear airings remain the primary way to watch the Shauna Howe episode of People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s, episode 1992: Devil at the Crossroads, airs on Investigation Discovery on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 8 pm ET/PT.

