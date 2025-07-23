Survival Mode episode 2 Maui Wildfires - A complete timeline of events

Survival Mode is a docuseries that dramatizes disaster situations using real stories and reporting. Each episode centers on a very different disaster situation and focuses on how everyday people respond when put under some significant pressure.

The second episode of NBC’s docuseries Survival Mode, Maui Wildfires, recounts the tragic events that happened following wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui in August 2023.

The Survival Mode episode aired on July 14, 2025. The episode recounts the terrifying timeline of wildfires that destroyed Lahaina, killed dozens of people, obliterated homes and businesses, and left thousands of people without homes.

Survival Mode’s episode explains the Maui wildfires and emphasizes that preparation and response take precedence as we see the escalation of natural disasters.

Survival Mode's retelling of the disaster adds witness experience; the information is reported to be based on actual events and eyewitness accounts and provides a timeline of horrible events and wildfires that quickly escalated and the survival attempts of the people who lived there and the tourists.

Episode 2 of Survival Mode provides a complete timeline of events of Maui Wildfires

Monday, August 7, 2023: Red flag warnings were issued

On August 7, 2023, Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency issued a Red Flag warning in response to dry conditions, gusty winds from Hurricane Dora, and increased fire danger.

Later that night, a security camera located at the Maui Bird Conservation Center captured what appeared to be a tree falling on a powerline at approximately 11 p.m., which was the precursor to the ignition of a fire in the Upcountry area.

Tuesday, August 8, 2023: Fires broke out and spread

The first fire was officially reported in Kula in the Upcountry area at approximately 12:20 a.m. Within a short period, wildfires were apparent following the ignition of a brush fire near Lahainaluna Road within Lahaina at approximately 6:30 a.m.

The Lahaina brush fire was called "100% contained" by approximately 9:00 a.m., but the fire situation worsened rapidly. In the mid-afternoon, winds propagated the Lahaina fire, and the destruction spiraled out of control, prompting evacuation orders and road closures to Lahaina by closing the Lahaina Bypass.

Explosions were heard by 3:00 p.m., and heavy smoke consumed the town. It was reported that residents began escaping to the ocean or pool areas to evade the flames by 5:15 p.m. By 7:00 p.m., flames had reached the Lahaina harbor, and, by 9:45 p.m., an emergency was declared by Mayor Richard Bissen, with the Hawaii National Guard activated the same night.

Wednesday, August 9, 2023: Search and rescue operations commenced

Helicopters were assigned the next morning to assist with the firefighting operation, and by that time, power and communication were lost throughout West Maui.

By afternoon, there were federal teams on the ground for search and rescue. Authorities confirmed 36 fatalities by 3:30 p.m., and President Biden confirmed in a statement that federal assets were on the way. The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved fire assistance grants as thousands were evacuated.

Thursday, August 10, 2023: Extensive damage was confirmed

The Lahaina fire was reported 80% contained by 10:30 a.m. the next day, with the Pulehu/Kihei fire reported 70% contained and the Upcountry fire not having a known percentage of containment.

Aerial drone footage revealed widespread destruction. The death toll rose to 55; emergency shelter facilities were running at capacity; medical teams were treating burn victims who had jumped into the ocean to escape the intensity of the heat.

August 11-14, 2023: Fires slowly brought under control

As of August 11, Lahaina’s fire was 85% contained, the Pulehu/Kihei fire was 80% contained, and the Upcountry fire was 50% contained. A small fire near Kaʻanapali was fully contained that night.

As of August 12, the Pulehu/Kihei fire was declared 100% contained. The Upcountry fire was reported to be 60% contained as of August 13. Damage assessments reported more than 2200 properties in Lahaina being damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2200 acres burned. In Kula, 544 structures were affected. The death toll was reported to be at 99 on August 14.

Watch the Survival Mode streaming on Peacock from July 8, 2025.

