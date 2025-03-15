  • home icon
  • Max Holloway delivers powerful message of resilience for Lahaina fire victims: "Tough times don’t last"

By Souvik Roy
Modified Mar 15, 2025 23:41 GMT
Max Holloway intends to make a strong return after defeat against Ilia Topuria. [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]
Max Holloway recently came up with a few motivational words for his compatriots affected by the dreaded Lahaina fires. Holloway used a quote from the noted American motivational speaker Robert Harold Schuller's dictionary to embolden the spirits of Lahaina residents.

Holloway hails from Oahu, Hawaii, a city just about 100 miles from the epicenter of the Lahaine wildfires. The dreaded incident that started on Aug. 8, 2023, was also labeled as the deadliest American wildfire in a century by several outlets. Reports estimate that the debacle destroyed around 2200 buildings and damaged properties worth $6 billion, along with claiming close to 110 lives.

American authorities didn't waste much time in beginning their efforts to rebuild Lahaine, but the rate of rebuilding has been tardy due to the adverse environmental conditions. Several Lahaine residents are still in hopes of getting their homes back someday.

A recent X update from @RedCorner_MMA displayed Holloway's recent visit and meetup with a few unfortunate resident kids of Lahaine. 'Blessed' also urged Lahaine residents to keep their chin up as he believed there's light at the end of the dark tunnel. The former UFC featherweight champ said:

"A lot of people think that there’s no end, there’s no light at the end of the tunnel. There’s this one thing I’ve been saying forever, and I tell everyone, 'Tough times don’t last, but tough people do win.' You guys [the Lahaine residents] are seeing it, you guys are living it. Even though it seems like there’s no end to this road [of suffering], the end is near guys."
Check out Max Holloway's comments below:

Max Holloway teased his comeback after defeat against Ilia Topuria at UFC 306

Max Holloway endured a TKO defeat against Ilia Topuria in his last fight at UFC 306. This loss marked Holloway's fourth UFC defeat, along with changing his pro-MMA record to 26-8. But it was Holloway's first pro-MMA defeat via TKO, which makes it an agonizing one for him.

However, a recent X update from Holloway indicated that he might be planning his comeback after enduring a loss in his previous fight. The caption to it read:

"Stay tuned"

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
