"Max vs. Ilia 2 on deck?" - Fans react as Max Holloway drops cryptic post on X

BMF titleholder Max Holloway’s cryptic post has left fans guessing, with many believing it hints at a fight announcement and a potential next opponent.

Holloway has permanently moved to the lightweight division following his first career knockout loss at UFC 308 against Ilia Topuria. Fans are eagerly anticipating his return to the octagon.

Recently, Holloway took to X and shared a cryptic post, a black-and-white picture of himself, writing:

“Stay tuned”

The post sparked reactions from MMA enthusiasts, who quickly flooded the comment section with speculation about a potential fight announcement.

One fan predicted a rematch between the Hawaiian and ‘El Matador,’ writing:

"Max vs Ilia 2 on deck?”

Another user expressed hope that it would be Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2, commenting:

“I really would want to see Max vs Do Bronx 2 which I think it will be but there's a part of me thinking it could be Arman.”

One MMA enthusiast added:

“Topuria vs Holloway for 155 Interim lol.”

Another X user commented:

“Come back champion.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshot courtesy: @BlessedMMA on X]

Charles Oliveira wants Max Holloway fight if Islam Makhachev delays return

In his recent UFC outing, Charles Oliveira fought Michael Chandler at UFC 309. He delivered a dominant performance to secure a unanimous decision victory and cemented himself as the next in line for a title shot, likely facing Islam Makhachev for the lightweight championship.

However, speaking with UFC Brazil, Oliveira expressed his desire to challenge Max Holloway for the BMF title, emphasizing that Makhachev’s expected return timeline does not align with his own. ‘Do Bronx’ said:

"We'll have to see when [Makhachev] will want to come back. If he only wants to fight in October, I definitely want to fight before that, so why not challenge Max Holloway for the 'BMF' belt? We met before, but I suffered an injury right in the beginning, so there wasn't an actual fight. I think we deserve to make this fight happen."

In their first showdown in 2015, the bout ended unexpectedly as Oliveira suffered a neck/shoulder injury in the first round and was unable to continue, granting 'Blessed' the victory via KO/TKO.

