Survival Mode season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Survival Mode season 1 is NBC’s latest docuseries that revisits harrowing true stories of man-made and natural calamities. The series is set to premiere on July 7, 2025, on NBC, and it will revolve around true accounts of disasters as told by the people who lived through them.

Ad

Not only that, family members and friends who were left in the dark about the fate of their loved ones also give their accounts of the incidents.

The premiere episode will focus on Fort Myers Beach, Florida, and Hurricane Ian. The episode will explore the stories of three different groups of residents from the area who opted to stay back and face the hurricane.

Beyond that, the 9-episode series will recount eight other events that caused catastrophic damage, including tornadoes, wildfires, floods, and hurricanes across the United States.

Ad

Trending

Where to watch Survival Mode season 1

A still from Survival Mode season 1 (Image via YouTube/@DatelineNBC)

Survival Mode season 1 premieres on July 7, 2025, on NBC with episode 1 covering Hurricane Ian. It will be made available on Peacock one day later. The remaining episodes of the docuseries will air weekly on Mondays and will follow the same schedule for Peacock as well.

Ad

A Peacock subscription is required to access the content. The Premium plan offered by the streaming service can be availed at $7.99 per month, plus taxes. The Premium Plus plan is for $13.99 per month, plus taxes.

How many episodes will there be in Survival Mode season 1?

This season has a total of nine episodes, which will be released weekly, beginning from July 7, 2025. Here is a list of the episodes, along with their release dates:

Ad

Episode 1: Hurricane Ian (July 7)

Episode 2: Maui Wildfires (July 14)

Episode 3: Joplin Tornado (July 21)

Episode 4: The Derailment of Amtrak 501 (July 28)

Episode 5: Montecito Mudslide (August 4)

Episode 6: Fort Worth Pileup (August 11)

Episode 7: Kentucky Floods (August 18)

Episode 8: Superstorm Sandy (August 25)

Episode 9: The Sinking of Costa Concordia (September 1).

All cast members in Survival Mode season 1

A still from Survival Mode season 1 (Image via YouTube/@DatelineNBC)

Unfortunately, not a lot of information is known about the cast members of Survival Mode season 1 beyond the premiere episode. Releasing on July 7, 2025, the first episode of the series will feature three different groups of residents from Fort Myers Beach in Florida as they battle Hurricane Ian.

Ad

This includes the Fancher Family, Bob Campbell, Mitch Pacyna, Mary Wojciechowski, Jacki Liszak, and a few others.

Not only that, as per News-Press, episode 1 will also feature interviews with Gulf Coast News meteorologist Allyson Rae and first responders. Furthermore, as per the trailer for the series, future episodes will include interviews with survivors from the Fort Worth pileup, as well as survivors from the Montecito mudslide.

What to expect from Survival Mode season 1

Survival Mode is NBC News Studios’ latest docuseries that chronicles first-hand accounts from survivors, families and friends of survivors in the aftermath of various disasters. These include both man-made and natural disasters, from the Maui wildfires and Hurricane Ian, to the Amtrak 501 derailment and more during its nine-episode run.

Not only that, the series is set to feature rare archival footage of disasters, and it will showcase Hurricane Ian’s destruction in the premiere episode. Each episode will also feature interviews with first responders and video footage of their response to each disaster in the face of extraordinary circumstances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddhant Siddhant Anush Lazar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with four years of experience on the platform. With a BBA in Media and Communication, he has also contributed to content across several other digital media platforms, including SportsCafe, Soccer-Souls, and The Twelfth Man.



Siddhant finds great fulfilment in learning something new every day within the entertainment industry to ensure his work remains relevant. He is committed to writing engaging, well-researched articles that keep readers informed and entertained. Among his proudest professional moments was seeing his first article at the top of Google's search results.



Siddhant is inspired by JRR Tolkien, Eiichiro Oda, and Douglas Adams for their ability to craft immersive worlds and their dedication to storytelling. Beyond writing, he enjoys watching sports, television, and movies, as well as reading a catalog of books.



If granted a time machine, Siddhant would travel to 1985 to witness Queen at Live Aid or watch Arsenal finish the season unbeaten in 2004. Know More