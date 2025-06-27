Is there a new episode of Dateline this week (June 27, 2025)? Explained

Yes, a new episode of Dateline NBC is airing this week on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 9/8c. Titled Secrets of the Snake Farm, this rerun features the shocking murder of Ben Renick, an internationally known snake breeder from New Florence, Missouri. Covered by Andrea Canning, the show opens up a case that left a small community in shock.

Ben was found dead in his reptile house in June 2017, apparently the victim of a snake attack. However, the authorities found that he was shot eight times, betraying a devious scheme. The probe implicated his wife, Lynlee Renick, and her former boyfriend, Michael Humphrey.

Lynlee was found guilty of second-degree murder and is serving a 16-year term, while Humphrey, who was found guilty of first-degree murder, got a life sentence after divulging the location of the murder weapon. This compelling episode guarantees turns, betrayal, and a dive into a toxic conspiracy.

Exploring Dateline's Secrets of the Snake Farm

As reported by CBS News, in June 2017, Ben Renick, a 29-year-old celebrated snake breeder, was found dead in his Missouri facility, surrounded by over 3,000 exotic snakes. Initially, authorities suspected one of his prized reptiles, possibly a python or anaconda, had crushed or bitten him.

But the discovery of eight gunshot wounds, one at close range, shattered that theory. Ben’s thriving business, Renick Reptiles, catered to clients worldwide, and his death stunned the tight-knit exotic animal community.

The investigation revealed a darker motive: Lynlee Renick, Ben’s wife, was struggling with a failing spa business and stood to gain a $1 million life insurance policy. A prior attempt to poison Ben with a Percocet-laced smoothie had failed, but the second attempt succeeded. Lynlee, with help from her ex-boyfriend, Michael Humphrey, orchestrated the murder.

Investigation of the Ben Renick murder case

As reported by CBS News, the investigation into Ben Renick’s death began with chaos, as deputies navigated a facility teeming with thousands of snakes, fearing a deadly reptile was loose. Corporal Devin Foust of the Missouri State Highway Patrol took the lead, as featured on Dateline NBC. Early suspicions of a snake attack were dismissed when coroner Dave Colbert found shell casings, confirming Ben was shot.

Lynlee Renick, who found Ben’s body, was questioned six times and failed a polygraph test, yet lacked hard evidence to arrest her immediately. A breakthrough came nearly three years later when a jailhouse tip and testimony from Lynlee’s spa employees, granted immunity, implicated her and Michael Humphrey.

In Dateline's episode, the investigation uncovered a prior failed attempt to kill Ben with a drugged smoothie. Humphrey’s eventual cooperation, revealing the murder weapon, solidified the case.

What happened to Lynlee Renick?

As reported by the Columbia Missourian, the legal proceedings unfolded in 2021 at the Boone County Courthouse, where Lynlee Renick faced trial for her husband’s murder. She was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action, receiving a 16-year sentence. Her defense argued a lack of physical evidence, like DNA or gunshot residue, but witness testimonies, including from spa employee Ashley Shaw, were pivotal.

Shaw claimed Lynlee admitted to pulling the trigger, per Dateline NBC. Furthermore, Michael Humphrey was convicted of first-degree murder but secured a second-degree murder plea with a life sentence by revealing the murder weapon’s location.

Lynlee Renick dropped her appeal in January 2023, accepting her sentence. The trials exposed a web of betrayal, with financial motives and a failing marriage at the core, leaving a lasting impact on Ben’s family and the community.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Dateline episodes.

