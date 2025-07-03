Is there a new episode of Dateline this week (July 4, 2025)? Explained

No, there is no new episode of Dateline airing this week on July 4, 2025. Instead, NBC will air a special program, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show, which will run from 8 pm ET to 11 pm ET.
New York City is gearing up for its most celebrated summer traditions with Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Show, which is set to light up the sky over the East River and the Brooklyn Bridge this Friday. In addition, Mayor Eric Adams has offered 100,000 free tickets for public viewing areas so New Yorkers can have front-row seats to the fireworks show for the patriotic parade.
Is there a Dateline episode this week?
NBC usually airs Dateline episodes every Friday at 9 pm. However, since this Friday is July 4, 2025, no Dateline episode will be aired on NBC. NBC’s Dateline is a long-running true crime documentary series that has been airing since 1992.
Dateline brings viewers an extensive archive of in-depth news stories and investigative journalism. The show mostly presents cases involving murders and missing people, and it has also won multiple Emmys in the news and documentary category.
Instead, NBC is bringing viewers a special, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show, which will be telecast from 8 pm to 10 pm ET and can be watched via NBC or streamed on Peacock. From 10 pm, an encore presentation of the show will also air on NBC.
All about Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show: Who will be performing?
The 2025 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show will begin on Friday night. However, before the fireworks light up the New York City skyline, a star-studded lineup will take the stage on The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan to perform on the occasion.
Commenting about the show, Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials of NBCU Entertainment, said,
“Year after year, this telecast continues to inspire and awe, lighting up the New York skyline — this time with a stunning fireworks display near the iconic Brooklyn Bridge. It’s the kind of unforgettable national live event that brings us together as a country while showcasing the power and uniqueness of both our NBC and Peacock brands.”
The event has been produced by Macy’s in partnership with NYC, and the audience can expect performances by the Jonas Brothers, Ava Max, Lenny Kravitz, Keke Palmer, Eric Church, and Trisha Yearwood. Alongside them, Questlove and James Poyser will score most of the show.
Who is hosting the event?
Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose will host this year’s festivities. DeBose is an American actress and singer who has been a recipient of various accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and a Golden Globe Award.
She has starred in the Netflix musical comedy film The Prom (2020) and the Apple TV+ musical comedy series Schmigadoon! (2021–2023). DeBose rose to fame as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s musical film West Side Story (2021), for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.
Where can the fireworks show be watched live?
According to Macy’s official website, the following are the best locations in New York City where the annual fireworks show can be watched:
- FDR Drive
- Broad Street at Water Street
- Murry Bergtraum Softball Field
- Montgomery Street at Madison Street
Watch this space for more updates on upcoming episodes of Dateline.