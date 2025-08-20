People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the ’90s revisits the 1992 abduction and killing of 11-year-old Shauna Howe from Oil City, Pennsylvania. The case drew wide attention for years, then moved when DNA testing linked evidence to a suspect already in state custody, which led to new interviews, a plea deal, and two life terms.

The episode centers on a short window in late October 1992. Howe left a Girl Scouts Halloween event and was taken two blocks from home. Her body was found three days later beneath a railroad trestle in Rockland Township.

A decade of tips and searches followed before prosecutors built a case that placed three men at the center of the crime, with one witness account and lab findings forming the spine of the file, according to Erie Times-News reporting from the trial phase (Oct. 11, 2005).

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the ’90s - Shauna Howe's murder - A detailed case overview

The hour tracks the abduction, the creek-bed discovery, and how a single eyewitness described a grab at West First and Reed. It then moves into the long gap that followed.

In 2002, testing tied DNA from evidence to James O’Brien. That result drew fresh state police and FBI activity, searches, and new statements, per the Erie Times-News. Eldred “Ted” Walker later entered a plea to kidnapping and third-degree murder and agreed to testify about his role and the handoff to brothers James and Timothy O’Brien.

Lead Investigator Walks Through Shauna Howe Murder & Crime Scene (Image via @AETV YouTube)

Investigators also mapped scene details. Fibers tied to a bridge pier and autopsy findings supported a fall from height. Prosecutors told jurors this fit the timeline and witness statements, with the defense arguing Walker acted alone, per the same Erie Times-News coverage.

Shauna Howe timeline in People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the ’90s

Oct. 27, 1992, about 8 p.m.: Howe leaves a Halloween party and is taken near her route home.

Oct. 30, 1992: Searchers find her beneath a trestle. Injuries indicate a fall while still alive, based on a pathologist’s review cited in court, per Erie Times-News (Oct. 11, 2005).

1992–2001: Case remains open. Leads are checked locally and beyond.

2002: DNA testing links evidence to James O’Brien, which triggers wider interviews and searches, per Erie Times-News (Oct. 11, 2005).

Sept.–Oct. 2005: Walker pleads and testifies. A jury convicts James and Timothy O’Brien of murder, kidnapping, and related counts.

April 2006: The court adds 15 to 30 years to the brothers’ life terms on related counts, according to GoErie.com archive coverage by Lisa Thompson (Apr. 7, 2006).

2008: Oil City lifts a 15-year ban on night trick-or-treating that followed the murder, after a student petition to the council, per NBC News reporting on the return of nighttime festivities (Oct. 29, 2008).

Trials and Sentences in People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the ’90s

The convictions marked the end of a long trial build. Jurors found that the O’Brien brothers assaulted Howe, then dropped her from the trestle. Judge Oliver J. Lobaugh imposed life without parole on the murder counts, with extra time added the next spring, per GoErie (Apr. 7, 2006). Walker received 20 to 40 years under his plea and later died in prison of natural causes, as noted by statewide coverage of his death and status as an accessory (Nov. 3, 2022).

Community impact features in the episode’s background. The case reshaped Halloween in Oil City for more than a decade. Police staffing and safety messages rose each year until the council restored night trick-or-treat hours, according to NBC News coverage of the vote and preparations (Oct. 29, 2008).

Where to watch People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the ’90s

Date Time (ET/PT) Episode Tue, Aug 19 8:00 PM 1991: The Eyeball Killer Wed, Aug 20 8:00 PM 1992: Devil at the Crossroads Thu, Aug 21 3:00 AM 1992: Devil at the Crossroads (encore) Sat, Aug 23 11:00 AM 1992: Devil at the Crossroads (encore)

New and repeat airings on Investigation Discovery list Season 1’s “1992: Devil at the Crossroads,” which covers the Howe case, at 8 pm ET/PT on the dates supplied in the current ID listings. Times can vary by provider. Season 1 is currently not available for streaming.

