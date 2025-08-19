A Body in the Basement returns with season 2, episode 2, “A Coal Miner’s Murder,” which revisits the 2017 killing of Brad McGarry in Bellaire, Ohio. The coal miner was found in his basement, and the early signs pointed to a break-in. As the case unfolded, detectives followed evidence that cut through rumors, staged rooms, and changing stories.

The new episode airs on Investigation Discovery at 9 p.m. ET on Aug. 19, 2025, and A Body in the Basement is also streaming on Discovery+ and the Discovery+ Amazon Channel. The new episode focuses on how the investigation narrowed to a single suspect and why the motive turned from robbery to secrecy. Below are five case details that frame what the show covers.

5 key details about Brad McGarry's murder ahead of A Body in the Basement

1) A staged break-in with valuables left behind

Drawers were pulled out, and items were tossed around, yet obvious valuables stayed in place. Investigators read the scene as staged rather than a true burglary. That early call shifted attention from unknown intruders to people who knew McGarry.

2) The first discovery and the family trip

David Kinney arrived at the house with his wife and stepdaughter to return a weed trimmer. They called 911 after finding the back door open and then the body in the basement.

Body-camera video captured Kinney in tears outside the home, which would later be weighed against the rest of the timeline, according to Oxygen’s reporting on the case. According to Oxygen, detectives also reviewed how and why that family visit happened the same day McGarry died.

Also read: 5 chilling details about Amy Allan's murder

3) Cell data and neighborhood video place Kinney at the house

A neighbor’s camera recorded Kinney’s vehicle at the home earlier that afternoon. Phone records also tied his movements to the address around the window when McGarry was killed. Those points undercut parts of his first account to police, then raised more questions when his story changed again, according to WTOV9’s court coverage [May 19, 2017].

4) A secret relationship

Detectives learned McGarry and Kinney had a long-running affair, while Kinney presented himself publicly as a married friend. Texts on Kinney’s phone confirmed a romantic relationship. The lead detective later said the victim wanted Kinney to leave his marriage, a conflict that set the stage for motive.

5) Two shots to the back of the head and a failed self-defense claim

Brad McGarry was shot twice in the back of the head. Kinney first blamed an unknown man, then claimed self-defense, but the wound paths did not match that story. Prosecutors argued the scene was staged and the motive was to keep the double life from coming out.

The jury convicted Kinney of aggravated murder in 2018, and he received life in prison without parole. Earlier court hearings also noted that the .22 caliber murder weapon was never recovered, while Kinney carried a separate .40 caliber handgun that day, facts that surfaced in local testimony and filings, according to WTOV9 [May 19, 2017].

Where to watch A Body in the Basement

A Body in the Basement airs on Investigation Discovery and is available to stream on Discovery+ and the Discovery+ Amazon Channel. Season 2, episode 2, “A Coal Miner’s Murder,” is set for 9 p.m. ET, Aug. 19, 2025.

Also read: How a teen survivor became Dean Corll’s willing accomplice: Inside ID’s The Serial Killer’s Apprentice

