Traci Wolfe breaks down while revealing why she fatally beat her husband

Oxygen re-aired Snapped: Behind Bars season 1, episode 4, “Traci Wolfe,” on Friday, August 15. The episode featured a prison interview in which Wolfe recounts the path to her husband, Blake Wolfe’s killing, and reacts to the events that followed. The episode placed her account in front of viewers as court records and earlier reporting outlined the case history and the sentence that now defines it.

The homicide took place on Thanksgiving 2012 in Windham, Ohio. Within months, investigators charged Wolfe and Thomas Walters. The legal process ended the next year when Wolfe entered a plea deal and received life in prison without parole. Walters also received a life term in a separate plea, according to the Record-Courier’s courtroom report (July 2013).

Traci Wolfe on Snapped: Behind Bars

In the interview, Wolfe described a troubled marriage, heavy alcohol use, and a late night that led to violence inside Blake Wolfe’s home. She explained that a phone call the day before Thanksgiving, plus escalating conflict, fed her anger and shaped the decision to confront her husband.

Her on-camera account included an admission that she went to the house with the intent to hurt Blake Wolfe, and she showed remorse for the outcome and the effect on both families, as presented in Snapped: Behind Bars.

“There was never a plan to harm that man or to kill him. Did it happen that way? It did … I’m heartbroken that this had to take place," Traci Wolfe said in Snapped: Behind Bars.

Tom Walters received a life sentence without parole. (Image via Pixels)

What happened on the night of the crime

On the night of the crime, Wolfe and her boyfriend, Tom Walters, had been drinking when Traci recalled the abuse she faced at the hands of her husband. This infuriated Walters, who decided to teach Blake a lesson. Traci and Walter, both of whom were inebriated, drove to Blake Wolfe’s home.

They then tore through the drywall in Blake's garage and snuck inside. While Traci claimed that it was Tom who fatally attacked Blake, Tom claimed that Traci killed her husband as he waited in the hallway.

“I said, ‘I don’t want Blake to be killed. I don’t want anything bad. He’s, you know, a good dad,'" Traci said in her taped interview.

They then returned to Tom’s home and burned all the weapons. A few Hours later, they went to Traci’s mother’s house to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The case against Traci Wolfe in court

Prosecutors charged Traci with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and tampering with evidence. Walters faced matching counts. Rather than go to trial, Traci pleaded guilty to all charges. A Portage County judge imposed life without parole, with an additional three years on the tampering count.

Walters entered his plea earlier that summer and also received life without parole, according to the Record-Courier’s sentencing coverage (July 2013). The plea ended the risk of a capital trial and locked in the punishment that remains in place today.

The Snapped: Behind Bars episode “Traci Wolfe” re-aired Friday, August 15 on Oxygen.

