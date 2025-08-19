Is there a new episode of 911: Did the Killer Call this week (August 19, 2025)? Explained

911: Did the Killer Call has a fresh installment this week. Season 1 continues on Investigation Discovery with episode 6, Lover or Liar, airing Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET. The show’s format returns to the same core idea: a 911 recording sits at the center, then timelines and on-scene work are laid around it to test what the caller said.

This week’s logline points to a deadly domestic scene. A wife is killed while she is on the phone with 911. Her husband reports an intruder and a gunshot wound to his leg. Police, according to the summary, are not sold on that account. The hour tracks how investigators weigh the call, the physical evidence, and the husband’s statements.

Is 911: Did the Killer Call new this week?

Yes. A new episode of 911: Did the Killer Call premieres on ID at 10 p.m. ET on August 19. The listing reads “(#106) Lover or Liar.” That keeps the series on its regular Tuesday slot at 10 p.m. ET on the channel.

911: Did the Killer Call (Image via @investigationdiscovery)

For streaming, Season 1 is available on Discovery+ and the Discovery+ Amazon Channel. Episodes are also offered on Apple TV, ID GO, and Hulu. Availability can vary by region and package, but the Aug. 19 premiere is set for ID at the time above, with on-demand options following the channel run.

What 911: Did the Killer Call episode Lover or Liar covers

“Lover or Liar” centers on a call placed during an attack. Dispatch audio captures the moment a woman is killed. The husband says an intruder shot her and hit him in the leg. Detectives test that story against the scene and the injuries described in the call summary.

The program has highlighted similar disputes in earlier weeks, where first reports are checked against timelines, neighbors’ accounts, and what cameras or forensics show later.

Across the season, the series packages two investigations in most hours. It starts with the 911 audio, builds a clock of movements around the call, and then stacks documents, interviews, and lab results beside what the caller claimed.

The Aug. 19 listing emphasizes a single marriage in crisis and a disputed home entry. Viewers who have followed the first five episodes will recognize the structure and the focus on caller demeanor, word choice, and pauses.

Full 911: Did the Killer Call Season 1 schedule

The table below tracks the Season 1 rollout and where each episode aired. Times are ET.

Episode Title Original air date Network and time S1 E1 Suspect #1 Tue Jul 15, 2025 ID, 10:00 p.m. S1 E1 Suspect #1 (R) Wed Jul 16, 2025 HBO Max, 3:01 a.m. S1 E2 Clues to Murder Tue Jul 22, 2025 ID, 10:00 p.m. S1 E3 Reactions to Murder Tue Jul 29, 2025 ID, 10:00 p.m. S1 E4 Fooled by Murder Tue Aug 5, 2025 ID, 10:00 p.m. S1 E5 Suspect on the Line Tue Aug 12, 2025 ID, 10:00 p.m. S1 E6 Lover or Liar Tue Aug 19, 2025 ID, 10:00 p.m.

Where to watch 911: Did the Killer Call

Live viewing is on Investigation Discovery at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesdays during the run. Season 1 streams on Discovery+ and the Discovery+ Amazon Channel, with episodes also offered on Apple TV, ID GO, and Hulu.

For those catching up, the grid above shows the order, so it’s easy to follow the season straight through to Lover or Liar.

The Aug. 19 episode remains tied to the show’s central idea: start with the call, then test every claim. That approach has defined the series since its July launch and sets the frame for this week’s case as well.

