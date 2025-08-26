Where is Chloe Ayling now ahead of Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story? Explained

Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story brings fresh attention to the 2017 abduction of British model Chloe Ayling and the debate that followed. The six-part drama streams in the UK on BBC iPlayer, with a US rollout on AMC+ beginning August 28, 2025, via AMC+ Roku Premium Channel and Philo.Interest in Ayling’s whereabouts and status has grown as the series reaches new audiences. She is still working as a model, active on social platforms, and has appeared on television since 2018 while giving new interviews tied to the broadcasts.Chloe (Nadia Parkes) (Image via BBC)Case recap in Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling StoryAyling traveled to Milan in July 2017 for what was billed as a photo shoot. BBC News reports she was drugged at the location, taken to a remote farmhouse, and told money was required or she would be sold online. She was released six days later and went to the British consulate in Milan, according to BBC News (11 August 2024).Court outcomes followed. In June 2018, Lukasz Herba was convicted in Italy of kidnapping and received a prison term of 16 years and 9 months, per BBC News (11 August 2024). The Guardian recounts that Ayling was attacked at the address, doped with ketamine, and driven to the farmhouse, events later dramatized on screen. Attention then turned to his brother, Michal Herba, who was prosecuted in Italy after arrest and extradition.Md/Lukasz (Julian Świeżewski) &amp; Chloe (Nadia Parkes) (Image via BBC)Public reaction took a different turn. People analyzed interviews, public appearances, and CCTV footage, with some accusing the incident of being a stunt even after the conviction. BBC News (11 August 2024) reported that Chloe Ayling was still accused of lying despite court records. Later, The Independent noted that Michal Herba’s sentence was reduced on appeal and he was released, keeping the case in the news.Where is Chloe Ayling now ahead of Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling StoryAyling remains a public figure. Modeling work continues, and social media activity is active, including subscription content. Television has been part of her timeline since 2018, when she appeared on Celebrity Big Brother. Public comments surrounding the new drama suggest a focus on setting the record straight and addressing longstanding doubts. Media interviews in the run-up to the broadcasts reflect that aim, with attention on the gap between legal outcomes and public opinion. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRecent UK documentaries have revisited the case, with Ayling sharing her story again—covering her trip to Italy, six days in captivity, and life after release. Currently, she seems focused on work and online content, while both the scripted series and related documentaries air in several regions.Release date of Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling StoryIn the UK, the series is available on BBC iPlayer. All six episodes were scheduled across August 2024 on BBC Three, with full iPlayer availability from launch. In the US, AMC+ premieres the show on August 28, 2025, starting with two episodes and weekly drops after that on Thursdays. AMC+ access is also offered through AMC+ Roku Premium Channel and Philo. A three-part companion docuseries, Chloe Ayling: My Unbelievable Kidnapping, is set for September 25, 2025, on Sundance Now and AMC+.Cast and format of Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling StoryNadia Parkes leads as Chloe Ayling. The ensemble includes Adrian Edmondson as agent Phil Green and Nigel Lindsay as Adrian Sington. Additional cast features Olive Gray, Eleonora Romandini, Julian Świeżewski, Jaroslaw Ciepichal, Christine Tremarco, Lorenzo Richelmy, Robert Glenister as Piers Morgan, and Louise Delamere as Susanna Reid. Georgia Lester wrote the series, Al Mackay directed, and BBC Studios produced the six-episode run.UK viewers can stream Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story now on BBC iPlayer, while US viewers can start on AMC+ from August 28, 2025.Also read: Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story - A detailed case overview