Who is Kristen DiMera on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored 

Kristen DiMera is a long-running character on Days of Our Lives, first introduced in 1993. She has traveled a long road from social worker and well-connected socialite to one of the most controversial characters on the show.Being a member of the influential DiMera family has opened up story lines that deal with kidnapping, attempted murder, corporate heists, and identity theft. Initially played by Eileen Davidson and now played by Stacy Haiduk, Kristen has been central to some of the show's most significant and controversial plots.Kristen's stories can also intersect with some of the core characters, including John Black, Brady Black, Marlena Evans, and Nicole Walker. Typically, the character's visits to Salem highlight the unresolved conflicts of the past. How did Kristen DiMera go from a Social Worker to a villainous player on Days of Our Lives?Kristen Blake arrived in Salem on Days of Our Lives as a social worker, referring clientele to a well-connected friend. She and her brother, Peter, became wards of Stefano DiMera after her parents were believed to be dead. Stefano adopted them and brought them into the DiMera family business.Kristen's initial status symbol was related to a brief love affair she had with John Black, but this quickly evolved into nefarious and exploitative behavior. In the name of jealousy and control, Kristen conducted fake pregnancies, drugged enemies, and impersonated other women.Kristen disguised herself as Nicole Walker, Susan Banks, and Kate Roberts by using realistic masks in various manipulative schemes, usually to achieve a desired outcome in a business or romantic challenge. In Kristen's most heinous plan on Days of Our Lives, she drugged and impersonated someone to s*xually assault Eric Brady, earning her a significant amount of ire from fans. Kristen's desire to hold power in the DiMera family has only intensified throughout the years.She often sought to exert further influence over DiMera Enterprises, creating tension with EJ, Chad, and Stefan, typically through deception. Despite claiming loyalty to Stefano's legacy, her behaviors frequently contradicted that loyalty.Kristen's most intricate personal plotline originated with the birth of her daughter late in 2019, who was subsequently hidden. She had become pregnant in 2018 with Brady Black's child, but when the baby was born, Victor Kiriakis ordered Xander Cook to swap the newborn. The baby was then raised as "Mackenzie Horton" until the truth eventually came out. In a rage, Kristen stabbed Victor and fled Salem. Kristen repeatedly returned to Salem, despite periods of incarceration and exile, claiming she had changed.She claimed to be in therapy and expressed that she wanted to return to Brady and Rachel, but was rarely consistent. Even in prison, she was deceitful and schemed against others, and switched identities with Susan Banks to keep messing with Brady's life.Kristen DiMera is an undeniable leading player in Days of Our Lives, and she has a complicated history with Salem's denizens, built on impersonations, crimes, and revenge. Whether it is about revenge, reclaiming her child, and trying to regain a piece of DiMera Enterprises, Kristen's notoriety signifies the beginning of a new chaotic chapter for Salem.